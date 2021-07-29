The Volokh Conspiracy

Biden Asks DOJ For Opinion About Federal Vaccine Mandate

"It's still a question whether the federal government can mandate the whole country."

Today, President Biden slipped some significant news. He asked DOJ (presumably OLC) whether the federal government can impose a federal vaccine mandate.

"I asked the Justice Department to determine whether they're able to do that legally, and they can. Local communities can do that, local businesses can do that," the president said. "It's still a question whether the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don't know that."

I have four immediate reactions.

First, is there sufficient statutory authority to impose such a mandate? Of course Congress could enact a new statute. But Congress doesn't actually legislate anymore. It's more likely that the President relies on some extant authority. To impose the eviction moratorium, the CDC relied on fairly generalized statutes that concern quarantines and the like. And many courts have held this authority was inadequate. I doubt there is any statute that could justify a true, nationwide vaccine mandate. And if OLC tries to repurpose some old authority, DOJ will face a major major question problem. No mouse-hole can fit an elephantine-sized vaccine mandate.

Second, Jacobson v. Massachusetts (whatever it means) does not fully resolve the issue. That case concerned the state's general police power. The federal government lacks a generalized police power. Rather, it has enumerated powers. What enumerated power would give the executive branch the ability to forcibly jab millions of Americans with a needle–perhaps in the absence of clear statutory authority? There is caselaw about a federal draft, though that authority is closely tied to the federal war power. You know, I thought we were done arguing about mandates with California v. Texas. Alas, we are stuck in a loop.

Third, DOJ should be careful how it defines a "mandate." In Jacobson, there was no forcible mandate to be vaccinated. People could instead choose to pay a $5 fine or get jabbed. (Roughly $150 in present-day value). If the Biden OLC tries to depart from this "choice" construction, and impose a straight-up mandate–punishable by criminal sanction–they will have difficulty relying on Jacobson. I hope to say much more about Jacobson soon. My article, The Irrepressible Myth of Jacobson v. Massachusetts should hit law review submission boxes shortly. (I previewed it here).

Fourth, from a policy perspective, this idea strikes me as counter-productive. The worst way to encourage people to get a shot is to mandate it. People will resist and engage in civil disobedience. I think there is a good reason why most nations around the world have not imposed forcible mandates.

Now if OLC never publishes this opinion, we can presume the answer is "No, you cannot impose a nationwide vaccine mandate." I'm grateful Biden slipped here.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. dwb68

    Even if they have the power, Democrats will be seen arresting people for not getting a jab, while not arresting people for shoplifting, assault and murder.

    Bring on the mandate.

  2. Lee Moore

    People could instead choose to pay a $5 fine or get jabbed.

    It’s like he slept through NFIB v Sebelius. It’s a TAX. And that makes all constitutional (and filibusteral) problems go away.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Even if they decided to go with time in jail, I wouldn’t put it past Roberts to construe that to be a tax in the form of your time, and constitutional because, after all, the government could have just drafted you, what’s the difference?

  3. rsteinmetz

    It seems there would be many categories of people and places where the Federal Government could mandate vaccination like government workers, contractors, public transportation. There could be a grant to the states who mandate vaccination. A tax credit to people who get vaccinated (or have already been).

    1. Rossami

      A mandate from the government as employer is probably defensible since there is no longer a draft. But it might also run into laws against coercive employment practices so the best I can give that is a maybe.

      A mandate based on public transportation use is no more defensible than a mandate on the general public.

      A grant to states to encourage vaccination – definitely constitutional. Whether the states can require (rather than merely encourage)? No so clear.

      A direct tax credit to encourage vaccination – also definitely constitutional but that’s not a mandate anymore.

  4. Liberator Lickpenny

    Re: Jacobson

    I wager that he will try vaxx or taxx if the vaxx numbers don’t change. It fits with their playbook from the Obamacare “mandate/tax”. If so you’d think they will word it more carefully this time, but perhaps I am giving too much credit.

    Obviously a lot of particulars there. My guess is they will do it though, fully expecting an injunction, then fight it out in court.

  5. Eric VonSalzen

    Hey, I know a great way to encourage people to get vaccinated: Order that all vaccinated people have to wear masks just like the unvaccinated. That will convince them that vaccination will protect them against a deadly disease! Won’t it?

  6. edbeau99

    If the Democrats hadn’t politicized the vaccine (for example by Kamala Harris saying she would never trust a vaccine developed under Trump) there wouldn’t be this insane mess.

  7. dwb68

    We are well past the point in history where the Federal government does not have generalized police powers. Most of them (drug, gun) laws have been authorized under some version of the commerce clause. Good luck getting 5 conservatives to suddenly decide drug and gun laws** are invalid because the federal govt does not have police power.

    ** Esp the NFA. The NFA is not even remotely a “tax,” it is an excercise of the Federal govt police power in the guise of a stamp tax. Good luck getting 5 conservatives to invalidate the NFA or GCA.

  8. MollyGodiva

    Nothing in this would “forcibly jab millions of Americans with a needle”. The policy is simply that for all federal workers you either get the vaccine, or you have mask, testing, and distancing requirements. This is a quite reasonable response to the delta variant.

Please to post comments