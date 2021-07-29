The Volokh Conspiracy

$250/Day Fine for Displaying "Fuck Biden" Sign at Home Dropped, Thanks to ACLU of N.J.

Rebecca Panico (NJ.com) reports:

Roselle Park voluntarily dismissed its case in Superior Court on Tuesday against a borough homeowner who hung anti-President Biden flags with the f-word on her fence.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey was representing the homeowner, Patricia Dilascio, and her daughter, Andrea Dick, in their appeal to Superior Court in Union County. A municipal court judge earlier this month ruled the homeowner had violated a local obscenity ordinance and ordered them to remove the signs with the f-word—or else pay a $250-a-day fine.

Glad to hear it; I copy below what I wrote about the case two weeks ago.

NJ.com (Rebecca Panico) reports (and includes the photo above):

Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy ordered the Willow Avenue homeowner to remove the signs with profanity within a week or face a $250-a-day fine….

"This is not a case about politics. It is a case, pure and simple, about language," Bundy said. "This ordinance does not restrict political speech. Neither this town or its laws may abridge or eliminate Ms. Dilascio's freedom of speech. However, freedom of speech is not simply an absolute right. It is clear from state law and statutes that we cannot simply put up the umbrella of the First Amendment and say everything and anything is protected speech." …

The ordinance prohibits displaying "any obscene material, communication or performance or other article or item which is obscene within the Borough." It defines obscenity as material that depicts or describes sexual conduct or lacks any serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

But Cohen's wearing his "Fuck the Draft" jacket was protected speech, and it's hard for me to see how the signs here are anything but. To quote Justice Harlan's opinion in Cohen,

First, the principle contended for by the State seems inherently boundless. How is one to distinguish this from any other offensive word? Surely the State has no right to cleanse public debate to the point where it is grammatically palatable to the most squeamish among us. Yet no readily ascertainable general principle exists for stopping short of that result were we to affirm the judgment below. For, while the particular four-letter word being litigated here is perhaps more distasteful than most others of its genre, it is nevertheless often true that one man's vulgarity is another's lyric. Indeed, we think it is largely because governmental officials cannot make principled distinctions in this area that the Constitution leaves matters of taste and style so largely to the individual.

Additionally, we cannot overlook the fact, because it is well illustrated by the episode involved here, that much linguistic expression serves a dual communicative function: it conveys not only ideas capable of relatively precise, detached explication, but otherwise inexpressible emotions as well. In fact, words are often chosen as much for their emotive as their cognitive force. We cannot sanction the view that the Constitution, while solicitous of the cognitive content of individual speech, has little or no regard for that emotive function which, practically speaking, may often be the more important element of the overall message sought to be communicated. Indeed, as Mr. Justice Frankfurter has said, "[o]ne of the prerogatives of American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures—and that means not only informed and responsible criticism but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation."

Finally, and in the same vein, we cannot indulge the facile assumption that one can forbid particular words without also running a substantial risk of suppressing ideas in the process. Indeed, governments might soon seize upon the censorship of particular words as a convenient guise for banning the expression of unpopular views. We have been able, as noted above, to discern little social benefit that might result from running the risk of opening the door to such grave results.

It is, in sum, our judgment that, absent a more particularized and compelling reason for its actions, the State may not, consistently with the First and Fourteenth Amendments, make the simple public display here involved of this single four-letter expletive a criminal offense.

On top of that, if the news story is correct that the defendant was being prosecuted solely under the "obscenity" ordinance, that ordinance just doesn't apply here: It defines "obscene" using the normal legal definition, rather than the lay definition that often covers vulgar words. Under that definition, the speech must basically be pornographic, appealing to the "prurient interest" in sex and depicting or describing sexual conduct; the word "fuck" here doesn't qualify; to quote Cohen again,

Whatever else may be necessary to give rise to the States' broader power to prohibit obscene expression, such expression must be, in some significant way, erotic. It cannot plausibly be maintained that this vulgar allusion to the Selective Service System [or, in this case, to President Biden -EV] would conjure up such psychic stimulation in anyone likely to be confronted with Cohen's crudely defaced jacket.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. mad_kalak

    If he really wanted to get under a the left’s skin these days, rather than f*ck Biden as a main go-to sign, he’d have “The 2020 presidential election was rigged” or something. And you know what, obscenity wouldn’t be a problem, from him at least.

    1. Krychek_2

      Nah. We’d just snicker and say “another Trump nut.”

      Last week I was driving in West Texas and passed a car whose owner had spray painted all over the car “the election was stolen” “Trump won overwhelmingly” and other similar comments. Not only was I not pissed off; I giggled about it for most of the rest of the day.

  2. Scribe

    One needs to remember, in New Jersey the Municipal Court Judge is appointed by, and removable by, the governing body of the municipality. So, the judge who wrote the opinion that justified the fines knew his seat on the bench depended on remaining in the good graces of the local PTB.

    Many years ago, I had the opportunity to read the transcript of a municipal governing body meeting’s executive session, where the pending reappointment of the municipal judge was discussed. The first question among the governing body’s members was “does he support the police?” [Satisfied the incumbent did, they reappointed him.]

    Then the homeowner here took her appeal to the Superior Court, where the judges are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Their jobs are not subject to the whims of the local pols. And the CLU (looking to burnish its image) stepped in. It was plainly obvious the municipal court was way, way wrong – the CLU’s spokesperson was quoted along the lines of “this is an easy case [for our side]”.

    And, I’m sure, the municipal attorney’s opinion letter to the governing body (on whether to fight, settle or dismiss) was persuasive enough (especially now that the CLU was involved) that the mayor authorized dismissal. That the mayor had endured some level of humiliating mockery for partisan trashing the Constitution surely added to the weight in favor of voluntary dismissal. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were phone calls from Trenton – directly or indirectly – telling the mayor to knock it off.

    And, now, the homeowner intends to sue. Looking for a lawyer, maybe.

    What did this episode prove? The a lot of office-holders view their oath to support, uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this state as so many magic words required to be incanted as a condition precedent to getting on the sweet, sweet public payroll. And that there’s no limit to the stupid behavior of municipal pols.

    1. Local governments not giving a hoot about the Constitution is actually one reason having the ACLU around is good for society.

      Often times, there doesn’t even have to be a lawsuit. A letter gets the local officials to back down.

    2. Dr. Ed 2

      A legal opinion on the homeowner’s likelyhood of winning such a suit?

  3. santamonica811

    I presume that if “Fuck Biden” is appropriate (And, following the logic of “Cohen,” it is legally fine.), “Fuck all n*ggers” would also be fine.” Or, “N*ggers not welcome in this town.” is also fine. Neither would be considered ‘fighting words,’ after all…not aimed at any particular person or family, no threat of imminent violence (or, any future violence, for that matter), etc..

    I think I might have distinguished Cohen from this case. Cohen was in a public place, where anyone who wanted to avoid having their delicate sensibilities offended could leave that location. But a sign is permanent, in the sense that it’s unavoidable if you live nearby, if your kids’ school bus travels down that road everyday, and so on.

    I think there is no doubt that if this nasty woman had put up signs saying, “Screw Biden” and “Biden won in a rigged election” and “Biden is a terrible president,” then there would have been no controversy at all. I’m not sure I see a constitutional problem with a rule saying, “You can wear a “mobile” banner [eg, t-shirt, jacket, baseball cap] that says really offensive things…even about a particular person. But for stationary signs, it’s okay to bad certain words…even while permitted essentially the same messages to be conveyed using non-banned words.”

    Yes, of course, I *do* understand that “Fuck Biden” is NOT the same message as “Screw Biden.” Certain offensive words carry nuanced extra meaning…that probably why they are “forbidden” or verboten words, after all. And I absolutely believe that people should be free to express their “Fuck Biden” sentiments. Publicly. But, maybe not in every single iteration they want…maybe there can be some limits on the where and when, that will still allow for robust free expression, without forcing our very young kids to look at Fuck, and Shit, and Nigger, and Kike, and Fag on a daily basis?

    I’m not sure I disagree with the court’s decision–I wrote the above off-the-cuff, and I’m open to thoughtful posts changing my mind on this issue. I can’t help thinking that the next series of signs will come from one of this woman’s neighbors, and now the area will get to see all the signs saying, “Fuck Patricia Dilascio” right across the street from (or next door to) Mrs. Delascio. Or “Patricia is a Cunt” or “Patricia is a Bitch.” All fully protected opinions. But, man; I really see neighborhoods going downhill fast…esp when neighborhoods have a mix of religious or political opinions.

    1. santamonica811

      “…okay to bad certain words…” = ‘okay to ban…’

      “We need an Edit button.” Request 174. 🙂

Please to post comments