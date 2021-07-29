The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Do you still use a book index?

They are costly and time-consuming to prepare, and take up valuable pages in a print version.

|

Almost all books come with indexes in the back. These sections identify the most frequently-used words in the book, and list the pages those words appear on. Authors (generally) do not create these indexes. And the creation of an index cannot be fully automated. A person (known as an indexer) manually performs key searches. Then, the indexer decides how best to categorize groupings and variants of words. The process is time-consuming. Often, authors disagree with this categorization, which creates delays and friction. And if any edits are made to the book, the pagination changes, and the index has to be revised. The process is also expensive. Publishers will usually not pay for an index. Rather, authors have to pay for it–usually by drawing on future royalties. Finally, the indexes take up valuable pages. Generally, the longer a book is, the more it costs to print. For example, the index for our casebook is nearly 30 pages.

I wonder whether an index is still a valuable asset for a book–especially a casebook. Do you still use book indexes? I am not a good person to ask, because I only use electronic books. It takes a few seconds to search a book for the precise word I'm looking for. I can't think of any circumstance where I would actually thumb through an index. And let me ask one more variant of the question. Our casebook is sold with access to a free online version, which gives you a full-text-search. Do law students, with access to an ebook, still flip through the index of a casebook? I would think the Table of Contents, which sorts the cases by theme, is sufficient. Would anyone really jump to the index and look up the word "commerce" or "equal protection," for example?

If anyone wishes to opine, please email me.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: July 29, 1942

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Queen Amalthea

    I use it quite frequently.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    An eBook which can be searched has no need for an index.

    I usually use a paper book’s index several times, of course depending on the type of book.

    1. Book? What is this thing you call, book?

  3. LawTalkingGuy

    Yes, but never for casebooks or legal treatises. I’ve noticed that legal books index things really weird. They’ll take really broad topics and put the key phrases and terms under them and you might not think to look there immediately. Like if I see a term of art or something somewhere and I want to know if it’s referenced in a book it’s not always easy to find in the index without jumping all over the place to guess what topic it might be under.

  4. JimM47

    For books in general, I do not often use the index. But if I find myself looking at a casebook, I am using the index every time.

  5. LawTalkingGuy

    Also useless: separate tables of cases and statutory sections. They really have no meaning outside the context of a sentence. It’s just a series of numbers and names. This is unlike a bibliography, which is also a list of sources, but has authors and titles that tell you what the thing is about.

  6. Hardcopy, absolutely.

    Less so in e-book, but for some subjects I do. I do use e-book ToC and index in if it links to the reference, rather than just lists the reference. Otherwise they are mostly useless.

  7. TTT

    IANAL so I can’t comment on case books. I will use an index when I recall reading something in a book awhile back and can not remember what section it was in.

  8. jimc5499

    It depends on the book. I use quite a few engineering books in my work. If the book has a good Table of Contents then the index really doesn’t matter. If it doesn’t then the index is important. I’m usually looking for a property or formula and don’t have the time to go through page by page. Many of these books have no e-book version.

    I will say that the Machinery’s Handbook e-book version is fantastic. Most of the equations in it can be used from within the book by just plugging in the information. It is also nice to be able to put the specifications for a non-standard thread or gear into the drawing itself.

    I have no financial interest in Machinery’s Handbook.

Please to post comments