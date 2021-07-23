Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit disposed of California v. Texas on remand. It issued a brief per curiam order which reads in full:

In an opinion issued on June 17, 2021, the Supreme Court of the United States vacated this court's judgment and remanded the case to us with instructions to dismiss. California v. Texas, 141 S. Ct. 2104, 2120 (2021). In accordance with that decision, we now VACATE the judgment of the district court in its entirety and REMAND the case to the district court with instructions to dismiss the case. The Clerk is directed to issue the mandate forthwith.

California v. Texas will not be the last ACA case, but this is almost the last we will hear of California v. Texas.

