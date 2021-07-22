No Discrimination Based on "Political Alienation"

From the Verona (Wisc.) Code of Ordinances (second emphasis added), which bans such discrimination in employment and in places of public accommodation:

Discriminate, discrimination or discriminatory shall mean any act, policy, advertisement or practice which, regardless of intent, has the effect of subjecting any person to differential treatment as a result of that person's actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex/gender, disability, arrest/conviction record, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression, political alienation, results of genetic testing, honesty testing, pregnancy or childbirth, military service, disabled veteran or covered veteran status, service in the U.S. Armed Force, the State Defense force, National Guard or any state, or reserve component of the United States or State Military Forces, or any other protected class characteristics under state or federal law. Discrimination also includes any differential treatment because of one's association with a person or group of people identified herein.

(I assume they meant "political affiliation," like in some other jurisdictions.)