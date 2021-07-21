The Volokh Conspiracy

Speech-or-Debate Clause Bars Lawsuit Over House Proxy Voting Rules

The opinion is McCarthy v. Pelosi (D.C. Cir.), written by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, joined by Judges Judith Rogers and Justin Walker:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the House of Representatives adopted a Resolution enabling Members who are unable to attend proceedings in person to cast their votes and mark their presence by proxy. A number of Representatives and constituents challenge the constitutionality of the Resolution. They argue that various
constitutional provisions compel in-person participation by Representatives in all circumstances, including during a pandemic.

[We conclude] that the Resolution and its implementation lie within the immunity for legislative acts conferred by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause….

The Speech or Debate Clause states that "Senators and Representatives … for any Speech or Debate in either House … shall not be questioned in any other Place." … The central object of the Speech or Debate Clause is to protect the "independence and integrity of the legislature." The Clause does so by preventing "intimidation of legislators by the Executive and accountability before a possibly hostile judiciary."

While the Clause by terms prohibits "Speech or Debate in either House" from being "questioned in any other Place," it is long settled that the Clause's protections range beyond just the acts of speaking and debating. To "confine the protections of the Speech or Debate Clause to words spoken in debate would be an unacceptably narrow view." Rather, the "Supreme Court has consistently read the Speech or Debate Clause 'broadly' to achieve its purposes."

Of particular salience, the Clause applies not just to speech and debate in the literal sense, but to all "legislative acts." Legislative acts are those "generally done in a session of the House by one of its members in relation to the business before it." Consequently, while the "heart of the Clause is speech or debate in either House," the Clause reaches matters forming "an integral part of the deliberative and communicative processes by which Members participate in committee and House proceedings with respect to the consideration and passage or rejection of proposed legislation or with respect to other matters which the Constitution places within the jurisdiction of either House."

Additionally, although the Clause's terms expressly prohibit questioning of "Senators or Representatives" in connection with legislative acts, it is well established that the Clause's protections extend to Congressional aides and staff. The Clause applies to aides and staff "insofar as [their] conduct … would be a protected legislative act if performed by [a] Member." The "key consideration, Supreme Court decisions teach, is the act presented for examination, not the actor."

  1. Dr. Ed 2

    As I read this, were Pelosi to pull out a .30-06 and start shooting Republican reps, there is no way that she could be held *criminally* liable for her actions.

    I don’t think that was the intent of this provision — and what the Dems need to worry about is what a MAGA majority might turn around and do to them after the 2022 election.

    1. Bored Lawyer

      Shooting someone is not part of the legislativ process. Deciding how a member is to cast his or her vote is.

      1. Greg J

        Allowing someone to get a proxy vote if they support the leadership, but requiring them to show up in person if they want to oppose the leadership, is also not part of the “legislative process” in any reasonable definition of the term.

        But that is what happened here, IIRC

        1. Brett Bellmore

          And the next step is punishing members who won’t give the leadership proxies.

      2. Dr. Ed 2

        Shooting someone definitely would be an effective way to win a debate….

      3. Brett Bellmore

        This isn’t deciding how a member is to cast his or her vote. It’s handing one member’s vote over to another member to cast.

        Remote electronic voting would be fine, so long as it’s verifiably the member casting the vote. Allowing proxy voting? Not so fine.

        Why? Because the members can be pressured by leadership to provide proxies. They’ve just transformed a provision meant to guarantee members the freedom to act as they want on legislative matters, into a provision that can be used to deprive them of the power to act.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      MAGA majority?

      Just not enough half-educated racists, superstitious gay-bashers, backwater xenophobes, obsolete misogynists, and downscale, disaffected clingers left in modern America to give Trump (or most any other Republican) a majority.

      Conservatives should continue to husband their dwindling resources, trying to create carve-outs from generally applicable laws for bigotry and backwardness where they can.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    I imagine the same type of yahoos objected to electronic voting, to the use of pencils (rather than quills), to Sunday sessions, to women wearing pants, to women voting, and just about every other element of progress, to which losers customarily and reflexively object.

    Because that is what losers do. Well, that and develop flimsy, partisan arguments protesting that all change is unconstitutional.

    1. Bored Lawyer

      “I imagine”

      There’s your mistake there.

  3. Soronel Haetir

    I understand the outcome here, what I don’t understand is the constitutional hook used to get there.

    Wouldn’t this fit much more neatly under each house being able to set its own rules? And then political question, it’s something given to a co-ordinate branch so the judiciary simply doesn’t have a role.

