"It's a Tweet with a Filing Fee, Not a Lawsuit"

A funny line from a commenter.

|

It was said by our commenter ah…Clem about Donald Trump's lawsuits against the social media platforms, but it's generalizable to any lawsuits brought by prolific tweeters (and maybe to other lawsuits, too). As it happens, I think that Trump's lawsuits have a kernel of a plausible legal theory, for reasons I discussed in my "When Government Urges Private Entities to Restrict Others' Speech" post: If the government pressured social media companies to block Trump using sufficiently coercive pressure, then the blocking might involve state action and might thus violate the First Amendment, though I'm skeptical that the allegations in the lawsuit cross that (vaguely defined) boundary. But in any event, I liked the commenter's line.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Orbital Mechanic

    It is hard to get over the Trumpism worldview that cases are decided solely on who appointed the judge or what their proclivities are, and the merits of the case are basically played out as a media contest.

    1. whey_standard

      As with most Trumpisms, it takes something that’s kinda true (on the margins the judicial philosophy of the judge matters, and on novel issues, preference for outcome can motivate a decision between choices of equal logical merit) and applies it to things it’s simply untrue of: that all cases are just about the politics of the judge. It leads to highly predictable results, with many of those that follow Trump going on wild rides of whether a judge is brilliant and independent or a deep state hack.

  2. whey_standard

    I mean, that lawsuit alleges that the federal government compelled Twitter to take adverse action against the embodiment of federal executive power which … doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. It tries to thread the needle by arguing some members of Congress threatened to remove Section 230 liability protection (oddly most of those calls come from legislators sympathetic to Trump) if they didn’t censor him, but then it also argues Section 230 is itself unconstitutional … so not really clear why it would matter if Congress does remove it.

