Court Packing is Unconstitutional

A law changing the number of justices to affect the Court's decisions is neither necessary nor proper

Today, the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court holds its second full day of hearings, beginning at 8:30am this morning. You can watch it live here. At 3:30pm, I will be the first witness on a panel devoted specifically to partisan court expansion, known pejoratively as "court packing." My position is that expanding the number of judges to change the rulings of the Court is not just a bad idea; it is also unconstitutional. To make a 5 minute opening statement, I needed to greatly compress my written remarks. So, before making up your mind on the merits of this contention, I urge you to review my written testimony here. There, I not only present the support for this claim, but consider objections to it and describe how the direction of the Supreme Court is supposed to be changed.

What follows is my brief oral statement. But first a cautionary note: Just because you can think of objections to the claim that partisan court expansion is unconstitutional, does not mean it is wrong. There are two sides to every constitutional argument. There are always objections to be made against any constitutional claim. The question is how plausible this argument will seem to others who may disagree with you. Constitutional law professors are often too quick to deride arguments which they find unpersuasive (but others do not).  As a group, they've been wrong before.

Here now is my 5 minute summary:

I thank the Commission for this opportunity to offer my thoughts on proposals to expand the number of Supreme Court justices. I agree with Professors Noah Feldman and Michael McConnell that any such proposal would end the Court's independence, destroy it as a protector of our rights and liberties, and greatly increase partisan polarization. To their policy arguments, I will add one more: partisan court packing is also unconstitutional.

To appreciate the constitutional problem, we first need to locate the power that Congress is exercising when it sets the number of justices. It is the Necessary and Proper Clause, which empowers Congress to make a law that is necessary and proper to carry into execution the judicial power that Article III vests in the judicial department.

Article III does not specify the size of the Court, but for the past one hundred and fifty-two years, a nine-member Supreme Court has become an entrenched constitutional norm. To change the Norm of Nine, Congress needs to pass a new law. According to the letter of the Constitution, any such law must be both "necessary" and "proper."

In his opinion as Treasury Secretary on the constitutionality of a national bank, Alexander Hamilton offered the following test of a law's necessity: "The relation between the measure and the end; between the nature of the mean employed toward the execution of a power, and the object of that power must be the criterion of constitutionality." Today, we call this the requirement of means-end fit. A law must have an appropriate "end" or "object" and "the means" it adopts must be sufficiently related to that end.

In McCulloch v. Maryland, Chief Justice John Marshall elaborated on this test when he wrote,

Let the end be legitimate, let it be within the scope of the Constitution, and all means which are appropriate, which are plainly adapted to that end, which are not prohibited, but consist with the letter and spirit of the Constitution, are Constitutional.

Of utmost importance is this how Marshall's rule of construction starts: "Let the end be legitimate…." Having set the number of justices, Congress may not then enact a law to change that number for the illegitimate end of affecting how the Court rules. That such an end is illegitimate is evidenced by the rationales for court expansion offered by FDR in the 1930s and by House Democrats today. These rationales are mere pretexts for the illegitimate end of changing how the Court rules in particular cases.

In McCulloch, John Marshall affirmed that a law based on pretextual reasons was unconstitutional. He wrote:

Should Congress…under the pretext of executing its powers, pass laws for the accomplishment of objects not intrusted to the Government, it would become the painful duty of this tribunal…to say that such an act was not the law of the land.

While Congress has the constitutional duty to staff the Supreme Court with multiple justices, it is improper for Congress to use its power to set the number of justices for the end of affecting the decisions of the Court.

There is a proper political means to affect or change how the justices exercise their power: an elected president may nominate judges based on their judicial philosophy and an elected Senate may confirm or reject nominees on that same basis. But, once selected, these justices are to be independent of the political actors who selected and confirmed them. Partisan court packing is the illegitimate effort to interfere with this independence. Also illegitimate is the threat of court packing.

Suppose Congress passes a law stating that, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the pending case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, there shall be created three new Supreme Court justice positions which can be filled immediately by President Biden. If your theory of Congress's power to set the number of judges cannot say why such a law is unconstitutional, there is something wrong with your theory.

But wait, there's more. In addition to being necessary, the Necessary and Proper Clause requires laws to be "proper." In NFIB v. Sebelius, Chief Justice Roberts wrote: "laws that undermine the structure of government established by the Constitution" are not "consist[ent] with the letter and spirit of the constitution," and therefore are not a "proper [means] for carrying into Execution" Congress's enumerated powers. Undermining the structure of government established by the Constitution is exactly what partisan court packing does. For this reason, it is not a proper exercise of Congress's power.

To sum up: Partisan court expansion is unconstitutional because it is neither necessary to the accomplishment of a legitimate legislative end nor proper insofar as it undermines our system of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

In 1937, the Democrat-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee issued a report on FDR's court packing scheme. Let me conclude my remarks with their closing words:

Under the form of the Constitution it seeks to do that which is unconstitutional.

Its ultimate operation would be to make this Government one of men rather than one of law, and its practical operation would be to make the Constitution what the executive or legislative branches of the Government choose to say it is—an interpretation to be changed with each change of administration.

It is a measure which should be so emphatically rejected that its parallel will never again be presented to the free representatives of the free people of America.

Randy E. Barnett is the Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Legal Theory at the Georgetown University Law Center.

  1. Armchair Lawyer

    Sounds about right.

  2. apedad

    To be Necessary and Proper, it has to “legitimate.”

    What is “legitimate” is a political question.

    So whatever Congress does is legitimate.

    So if Congress sets the number of seats at (11, 13, 99), then it’s legitimate and therefore Necessary and Proper.

    Case closed.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      You skipped a few steps in your summary, which is about right for a court packer.

    2. Bob from Ohio

      “What is “legitimate” is a political question.”

      Who says?

  3. dwb68

    Perhaps, but if 9 justices declare the law appointing an additional 6 unconstitutional, and refuses to seat them, I think it will look self serving and would lead to a constitutional crisis. More likely the vote would be 8-1 or 6-3, not unanimous, even worse.

    Half the country will say that the additional 6 are legitimate, the other half wont accept them.

    These days though I tend to think that the Marxists on the left and the White Supremacists on the right really want to provoke a crisis.

  4. CJColucci

    Randy Barnett and Erwin Chemirinsky walk into a bar. They get drunk. They make s**t up. They call it constitutional argument.

    1. dwb68

      People on this blog seem to constantly conflate “making an argument” with “winning an argument in front of appellate judges.” High powered DOJ, Solicitor General, and private sector lawyers make a lot of arguments. Some times they win, sometimes they lose.

      Barnett is making an argument, and he warns us “There are two sides to every constitutional argument. ”

      I would have said “There are at least two sides to every constitutional argument, ” because by “side” I associate not just a judgement, but the analysis that lead to the judgement. We see this in a lot of appellate decisions “I concur in judgement but for different reasons.”

      Barnett here is making an argument. Is it a winning one? Hard to say. One thing I am 100% certain of is that its foolish to underestimate the power of Barnett to persuade judges and justices.

  5. Brett Bellmore

    You know, I’d like it if the requirement that laws be necessary AND proper had actual teeth. But even a N&P clause with teeth wouldn’t render a Court expansion unconstitutional just because the motive was bad.

    Congress actually IS entitled to set the size of the Court, that’s transparently clear. This wouldn’t be a case of them setting out to exercise a power they deliberately weren’t delegated, under the pretense that doing so was ‘necessary’ to exercise an enumerated power. It’s a direct exercise of an enumerated power.

    Seriously, you’re morphing into a living constitutionalist, right in front of our eyes.

    1. dwb68

      IDK, I think its a closer call than that. If Congress packs the court to effect legislative changes and overturn SC decisions, that seems to violate the spirit of separation of powers.

      But, if Congress gets rid of the filibuster to pack the court, they can also get rid of it to pass laws that directly undermine SC decisions. Passing laws that overturn SC decisions would be constitutional in many if not most cases, given that a lot of SC decisions turn on statutory interpretation. It’s within Congress’ power to redefine statues.

      Very likely, the SC would be deferential to such laws.

      The real argument against packing the court is not (un)constitutionality, the real argument is partisan nuclear war and mutually assured destruction.

      1. Brett Bellmore

        I agree with that last.

        Last year’s ad hoc changes to election administration came perilously close to breaking our democracy. Packing the Court would finish the job.

        Maybe not packing the Court itself, but all the legislation packing the Court would be meant to clear the path for.

        Packing the Court is NOT something you’d ever do in isolation. The political cost of doing it is just too high to do it for trivial reasons. You’d only do it because you had a legislative program you absolutely knew would not survive judicial scrutiny, so you wanted the Court to become a rubber stamp, if not an active collaborator.

        And since any fool can see that packing the Court would set off a cycle of tit for tat, it seems inevitable that part of that legislative program would be some kind of serious political entrenchment meant to assure that the opposing party would never, ever, find itself in a position to return the favor.

        To anybody who has thought this through, Court packing amounts to an open announcement that you intend to render the country a one party state, turn elections into a farce. The implications of trying it are horrifying.

  6. Krayt

    [Court packing] is a measure which should be so emphatically rejected that its parallel will never again be presented to the free representatives of the free people of America.

    And yet, here we are.

    “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it” is supposed to be a warning, not a road map for the future power hungry.

  7. captcrisis

    If “necessary and proper” restricts Congress’s power to expand (or shrink) the Court, it doesn’t apply to Congress’s power to create (or eliminate) any lower court. That power (art. III, sec. 1) is not given any limitation.

    Congress can simply abolish all lower courts, unless conservative Justices retire.

    1. Congress already once abolished all the courts of appeals because they had too many of the wrong kinds of judges….

      (And nobody at the time argued that that might be unconstitutional because not proper. The argument was only about security of tenure.)

    2. Bob from Ohio

      “Congress can simply abolish all lower courts”

      Yes!!

  8. Bob from Ohio

    Tony K’s “animus” argument expanded.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    Mitch McConnell preventing a vote with respect to a Supreme Court nominee for overt political reasons is constitutional; another senator voting to enlarge (or diminish the size of) the Court for similar political reasons is unconstitutional.

    The point of distinction appears to be whether the action flatters those who prefer bigotry to tolerance; superstition to reason; backwardness to progress; dogma to science; ignorance to education; insularity to inclusiveness; and the like.

    Do right-wing legal academics genuinely expect to be taken seriously in modern America, by reasoning, educated, mainstream Americans?

    Also, can anyone recommend a blog that might provide a libertarian perspective on issues such as this one?

  10. Stephen Lathrop

    In NFIB v. Sebelius, Chief Justice Roberts wrote: “laws that undermine the structure of government established by the Constitution” are not “consist[ent] with the letter and spirit of the constitution,” and therefore are not a “proper [means] for carrying into Execution”

    I had not known that Chief Justice Roberts had so completely—and yet so vaguely—redefined Chief Justice John Marshall’s interpretation of, “Proper,” in the Necessary and Proper clause. Read Marshall on the Necessary and Proper clause and you cannot possibly come away with the conclusion he thinks, “Proper,” is meant to refer to anything to do with propriety, or with conformance to norms, or the structure of the constitution, or with any other such vague baloney.

    Marshall interpreted, “Proper,” in its common sense of his own era, to mean something like, “suited to the purpose,” or “capable of getting the job done.” An example of that kind of use would be, “A proper blacksmith shop.” Such a shop would be one featuring sufficient skills and equipment to assure successful completion of a job of iron work. In addition to the fact that Marshall all but defines the word that way himself, it would be utterly unlike Marshall to leave such a pivotal legal doctrine dependent on others to decide whether legislation conformed to whatever notion of, “propriety,” they happened to favor.

    Thus, “Proper,” in Marshall’s interpretation describes a choice of legislative means well suited to actually accomplish the constitutionally legitimate end it is meant to serve. I am not a lawyer, so I will not try to push this essentially originalist interpretation any farther. Anyone who doubts what I say should re-read McCulloch v. Maryland for himself.

Please to post comments