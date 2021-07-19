The Volokh Conspiracy
Judge David Stras: "How My Grandparents' Experience During the Holocaust Shaped My Views on the First Amendment"
"Judge David Stras joins us for a special address, reflecting on how his grandparents’ harrowing experiences during the Holocaust shaped his own beliefs and influenced his views on religious freedom, free speech, and the importance of the First Amendment."
Last week I was honored to participate in an event with Judge David Stras of the Eighth Circuit. His remarks were titled "How My Grandparents' Experience During the Holocaust Shaped My Views on the First Amendment."
You can watch the video here: