Last Week's Podcasts

I have two new podcast episodes this week.

One on Dissenting Opinions, a conversation with Kevin Walsh about severability doctrine, focusing on the perplexing case of Barr v. AAPC: Stable, Predictable, Commonsensical. (For even more in this vein, Kevin and I also recorded a teleforum on severability with co-blogger Josh Blackman and Erin Hawley the same week, available here.)

One on Divided Argument, where Dan Epps and I talk about the controversial term-ending decision in Brnovich v. DNC, construing the scope of Section Two of the Voting Rights Act: Very Breyeresque. More on the latter soon.