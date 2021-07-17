Our Daily E-Mail Distribution Service Has Seemingly Been Successfully Migrated

As we noted a couple of months ago, Google's FeedBurner, which we used to deliver the Volokh Daily e-mail to our ≈3,000 subscribers, is stopping its e-mail service; we've now switched over to the e-mail service that Reason uses for its other newsletters (thanks, Reason folks, for your help with that!). We expect that service to be reliable and trustworthy.

If you've been having any problems with that, please let me know. And if you want to subscribe, just enter your e-mail address in the black box on the right sidebar (the one titled, "Volokh Conspiracy Daily E-Mail"), and then click on the "Subscribe" button.