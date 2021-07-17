The Volokh Conspiracy

City Announces Cancellation of "America First" Rally at Private Venue, Claims Security Threats + "Values"

|

From the City of Anaheim's Twitter feed:

The rally would have featured Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, according to this City News Service story.

Now a private venue doesn't violate the First Amendment by cancelling a rally based on "public safety concerns." (The cancellation might be a breach of contract, depending on whether or not the contract has a provision for that.) And it isn't generally a First Amendment violation for government officials to simply try to persuade private parties not to participate in distributing certain kinds of speech (see, e.g., Hammerhead Enterprises, Inc. v. Brezenoff (2d Cir. 1983), Penthouse Int'l Ltd. v. Meese (D.C. Cir. 1991), and X-Men Security, Inc v. Pataki (2d Cir. 1999)).

But when the government tries to coerce private entities into suppressing speech, that may well violate the speakers' First Amendment rights (see, e.g., Rattner v. Netburn (2d Cir. 1991)Okwedy v. Molinari (2d Cir. 2003), and Backpage, Inc. v. Dart (7th Cir. 2015)). So the questions are: When a city "share[s] public safety concerns" about a speech with a private venue, and then publicly announces the cancellation of the event with the statement, "As a city we respect free speech but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values,"

  1. Do you think there was likely any coercive pressure exercised by the city against the venue?
  2. If this had been, say, a Socialist rally that was cancelled with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, with the same public statement, what would your inference be?
  3. Say the City of Anaheim had indeed simply passed along some information about threats against the speakers or the venue, i.e., concrete "public safety concerns" rather than just abstract ones. Indeed, say that it even gave the venue the assurance that it would of course do all it can to protect the rally—contrary as the speech is "to "our city and its values"—if the venue continued to host the event. (I have no idea if such assurances were offered.) Do you think this sort of reaction by the city is likely to encourage future threats of violence against future controversial speeches, discourage them, or have no effect?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington

    X-men security?? I’m surprised that company isn’t involved in other litigation with Marvel Comics.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Hammerhead is also a Marvel character.

  2. Jerry B.

    Censorship by coercion of the venue, probably. Just like censorship on social media by threats of political harassment.

  3. Queen Amalthea

    Line up and jump to conclusions!

  4. Jimmy the Dane

    Well of course it was viewpoint driven censorship. When is the last time a left wing event got cancelled because of so called safety concerns?

    The left sanctions this kind of violence all the time. That is why antifa is unchecked in most major cities.

  5. Armchair Lawyer

    Apparently this isn’t the first time the rally has been cancelled.

    The first time was he Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills

    The second time was the Riverside Convention Center. There’s a lot of government free speech issues there too. The city owns the Riverside Convention Center, but it’s managed by a private company (Raincross Hospitality Corp.) who cancelled the contract. After which the Riverside mayor said ““I recognize this was a divisive issue in our community, and I am glad it has been resolved,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “I commend Raincross Hospitality Corp. for this decision.””

    If the mayor calls up the management company and says “This is a divisive issue…maybe it’s better if the rally is cancelled?”….and the city owns the center and gives the management company the contract….

