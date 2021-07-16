The Volokh Conspiracy

No "Right of a Ticket-Holder to See an 'Honest' Game," Free of Astros Sign-Stealing

Astros ticket-holders sued for "fraud by nondisclosure, violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, money had and received, and unjust enrichment/assumpsit," and the trial court allowed the lawsuit to go forward. But the Texas Court of Appeals (in an opinion signed by Justices Wise, Bourliot, and Wilson) disagreed; from In re Houston Astros, LLC:

The plaintiffs [Astros ticket-holders] claim that the Astros misrepresented how they played the game―that they played with integrity instead of cheating. In their consolidated petition, the plaintiffs expressed their disappointment and shame over the Astros' stealing opposing teams' signals.

Claims based on how a sports team plays the game are not cognizable. Therefore, plaintiffs have not alleged legally cognizable claims on which they may recover damages. Furthermore, the plaintiffs cannot maintain their claims because they were only granted a revocable license to enter Minute Maid Park to watch the games in the seats for which they had purchased tickets and do not allege that they were denied those rights.

  1. bernard11

    Fuck the Astros.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington

      If stealing signs is so bad then you simply give the pitcher and catcher and pitching coach headsets to communicate…which would most likely speed up the game which would also be very positive. So the NFL does that with QBs and the coach while college doesn’t…which is why in college the coaches have to factor in the fact that their opponents are trying to steal the calls and so they must employ analog encryption methods. So by not using technology to make sign stealing nearly impossible MLB is sending the message that sign stealing is part of the game.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington

        And NFL coaches still cover their mouths when speaking in to their headset because they know if they don’t then their opponents will employ a lip reader to steal calls.

  2. Intelligence gathering is part of any conflict. If I were the opponent, I would tell the players. signal the opposite of the real intent, every other signal. We should be feeding the Chinese industrial secrets that will make their places blow up. Come on. why is this so hard? Why did any lawyer take this frivolous case?

    1. Doug Heffernan

      Agreed. But the rules should state expressly that all forms of sign interception are permitted. However, this might give an advantage to the home team.

      And get rid of the balk rule too. The current rules allow the runner to attempt to deceive the pitcher, but not the other way around? Killing off the balk rule would speed up the game too.

      Instead, they are proposing keeping the balk rule and limiting the number of throws the pitcher may make to hold the runner on.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington

        Did you know the most desirable catchers aren’t the ones that hit and throw the best…but ones that are best at deceiving the home plate umpire into calling strikes when the pitch is actually a ball?? That’s CHEATING!!

  3. Doug Heffernan

    Honesty cannot be purchased or licensed.

