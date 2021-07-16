The Volokh Conspiracy

The Path Forward For The Texas DACA Case

A stay from the Fifth Circuit is unlikely. Do Justices Kavanaugh and/or Barrett have the "fortitude" to let the injunction go into effect?

|

Today, Judge Hanen ruled that DACA was both procedurally and substantively invalid. (Co-blogger Jon Adler wrote about it here). This case has been pending forever.  Texas filed the original complaint in May 2018. The case sat around while the DACA rescission litigation wound through the federal courts. Last June, the Chief set aside the rescission memorandum in Regents. Now, a year later, the district court set aside the original policy, which has been in effect since 2012. Yes, the policy is more than 9 years old. It has stretched the entirety of my academic career.

Judge Hanen issued three very precise remedies First, the Court vacated the original 2012 DACA memorandum, in part. Second, the Court temporarily stayed "the immediate vacatur as it applies to current DACA recipients."  Third, DHS may continue to accept new applications, but the agency was "enjoined from approving any new DACA applications and granting the attendant status."

At this point, the Defendant-Intervenors, as well as the Biden Administration, will seek a stay from the Fifth Circuit. That remedy is very unlikely, as Hanen's decision follows very closely from the Fifth Circuit's DAPA decision. Later, the parties will seek an emergency stay from the Supreme Court.

How do the votes shake out? I suspect the Chief Justice will grant a stay for all three remedies. There is only one jurist in the country who can radically alter federal law, and his name is John G. Roberts. And we know the Chief does not like district court injunctions. Alas, Roberts plus the Kagan three makes four–not enough for a stay. And if all four dissent from the denial of a stay, it will be obvious to the world that Justices Kavanaugh and/or Barrett refused to help the Dreamers.

Will Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett have, in the words of Justice Gorsuch, the "fortitude" to deny the stay. Justice Kavanaugh recently split the difference in the eviction case: he found the moratorium illegal but declined to put that ruling into effect. My prediction? He declines to stay the first ground of relief, vote to stay at the second ground for relief, and urges the Court to grant cert before judgment for the third ground for relief. Plus he writes a hand-wringing concurrence about how DACA is illegal but the Dreamers are such wonderful people. He can copy-and-paste from his Regents decision: "They live, go to school, and work here with uncertainty about their futures."

What about Justice Barrett? Well, if Kavanaugh submits on the second ground, she can say nothing. Alas, silence is violence.

Ultimately, I think Texas wins across the board on the merits. And Republicans are put in a pinch, right in time for the midterms.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Ben_

    Not sure how Republican would be “in a pinch”. Republicans will finally be able to tell voters that their votes might matter and that a compromise immigration law that actually responds to their voters’ wishes may finally be possible.

    Congressional elections are mostly not competitive anyway, so how many candidates would ever be “in a pinch” in any circumstance? Not many.

    Hopefully Republicans have learned to treat the news media as the enemy and don’t fall into the trap of substantively responding to their vapid taunts.

  2. LawTalkingGuy

    “Plus he writes a hand-wringing concurrence about how DACA is illegal but the Dreamers are such wonderful people. He can copy-and-paste from his Regents decision: “They live, go to school, and work here with uncertainty about their futures.””

    This is gross dude. Absolute moral bankruptcy to mock this as “handwringing” and to pretend that this isn’t about the disruption of the real lives of people who have done nothing but exist on the wrong side of a line since they were young. But no surprise coming from the most morally bankrupt conspirator by several orders of magnitude.

    1. buckleup

      It’s so important and yet Congress cannot be bothered to pass a law.

      We don’t use emotion and claims of “moral bankruptcy” to replace a functioning legal system.

      I’m hoping you didn’t skip Constitutional Law classes.

      1. LawTalkingGuy

        Congress doesn’t pass laws about lots of important things. It’s not exactly filled with thoughtful and moral people.

        I’m sorry you’re dead inside and don’t realize that decisions have emotional and moral weight.

        Got an A. I understand the arguments and reasoning just fine. Doesn’t change the moral content of the decision or arguments in favor. Doesn’t change the practical implication for real human beings in the here and now.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington

          Case in point “wet foot dry foot” which was hugely impactful and an executive order. Also TPS is something the executive branch grants…so the executive branch has a lot of power with respect to immigration/asylum etc. But keep in mind the ACB and Kavanaugh are Bush loyalists and the Bush family are most likely supporters of dreamers.

      2. Ben_

        We see the consequences of the Obama Administration lawlessness along the border right now. Refusal to deal with the issue subjects more kids to this same fate.

        1. LawTalkingGuy

          It’s not fate, it’s people deciding to do that to the kids. You can’t just blame other people for pointing a gun at someone and forcing them to a country they have no connection to, or endorsing that use of force. That’s a moral choice you’re making on your own. You need to deal with it and stop blaming other people for that choice.

          1. Ben_

            That’s not what the “fate” means in that context.

            1. LawTalkingGuy

              Why not?

    2. captcrisis

      I wouldn’t call him “morally bankrupt” so much as self-absorbed and oblivious. He still sees Con Law as a video game.

  3. Tom O'Brien

    So, in your view, would no stay be an unhappy event because the law says otherwise or because it may harm conservatives electorily or because Dreamers are good people or what?

