The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Conclusion: Social Media as Common Carriers?

|

Finally, here's the Conclusion to my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also this thread); many thanks to all of you for your comments on my posts—I'll be reviewing them closely as I put the finishing touches on the piece in the next several days.

[* * *]

How should the law deal with large tech companies using their power to block certain viewpoints, as a means of influence public debates throughout the nation? (By large, I mean companies such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon, the 5th, 4th, and 3rd largest American corporations by market capitalization, with valuations from $800 billion to $1.5 trillion.[280])

One solution would be to leave this to market forces and private property rights, allowing those companies to decide what user speech to allow on their platforms, disciplined only by their own judgment and the fear of loss of users. This may well be the right approach, which after all is how we predominantly ensure product quality and customer service in other areas. Absence of governmental regulation must always be one of the choices that we seriously consider.

A second possible solution would be to focus on structural changes, such as antitrust law.[281] Perhaps it's not good to have corporations as large as Amazon, which have yearly revenue that's greater than the yearly GNP of most countries ($280 billion for Amazon in 2019,[282] comparable to the GNP of Bangladesh, Egypt, Chile, or, to cite a rich Western country, Finland[283]). Or perhaps it's specifically bad for such companies to have near-monopoly status in various important communications niches, as Facebook and Twitter do. Maybe they should be required to provide interoperable access, to diminish the monopoly-producing advantages of network effects.[284]

A third possible solution would be to treat social media conduits—at least as to their hosting functions—much like we treat some other conduits, such as phone companies and mail and package delivery services. Those conduits are often not even monopolies, in part because phone and mail services already provide interoperable access. But we limit their ability to pick and choose among customers, including based on customer viewpoint.

I'm not sure what the right answer is, but in this article I've tried to lay out some of the strongest arguments in favor of the third solution—both of its wisdom and its constitutionality—so that we can better consider all our options.

[280] Largest American Companies by Market Capitalization (as of July 1, 2021), https:‌‌//‌perma.cc/‌CHX9-KRSQ. I set aside here the important question whether, if there is to be any regulation, it should be imposed only on particularly large platforms—cf. City of Chicago v. Mayer, 124 N.E. 842, 844 (Ill. 1919) (interpreting state common carrier statute as limited to those "carrying on a large and extensive business")—or on platforms more generally. See Eric Goldman & Jess Miers, Regulating Internet Services By Size (working paper).

[281] See, e.g., Balkin, supra note 91, at __.

[282] Amazon, Fortune:‌ Fortune 500 (as of June 2, 2021), https:‌‌//‌perma.cc/‌KVE2-8Z6B.

[283] These countries have populations of roughly 160, 100, 20, and 5 million, respectively.

[284] See supra note 89 and accompanying text.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: July 16, 2019

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. whey_standard

    Throughout reading this, I still don’t see where you address the fact that hosting services are fundamentally not conduits. They’re storage and organization, they don’t actually move anything from one customer to another, even if it seems that it does to an end user. It makes absolutely no sense to argue for treating them as common carriers when the actual operators of the conduits at issue, the access ISPs, are not treated this way. It would be like calling an answering service a common carrier but not the telephone company. The hosting service providers carry nothing over the rights of way that are obtained and allocated by the government, they must hire another to carry the messages, just as their customers do.

    1. Archibald Tuttle

      I think you’re right that common carrier treatment may have to extend several layers deep.

      The Parler experience shows that hosting services can deny a platform friendly to the wrong viewpoints. ISPs could cut off their Internet. The power company could cut of their power (I’m not sure if that’s true.). Manufacturers could refuse to sell them servers. Labor unions might cut off their access to critical skills.

      In other words, policing respect for free speech may be just as difficult and as bottomless as suppressing racism.

  2. dwb68

    Prof Volokh: Thanks for putting this series together. I learned a lot.

    For better or worse, your case for treating social media companies as common carriers is extremely good.

    The only thing I would be careful about is that not all “social media companies” are created equal. I think that we need to be careful to discriminate against companies which have true network externalities* (like Facebook & Twitter), vs those which do not (Amazon). Companies without Bona Fide network externalities ot economies of scale do not need to be regulated as common carriers.

    * https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network_effect

  3. apedad

    “. . . using their power to block certain viewpoints, as a means of influence public debates throughout the nation?”

    Prof. Volokh, why do you assume – without any evidence – that these companies are trying to influence public debate?

    It’s more plausible they’re responding to feedback from stock holders, vendors, advertisers, customers, users, special interest groups, etc, and make these decisions based on the best route to profitability, and NOT, “as a means of influence public debates.”

    1. They are the oligarchs who own the media, and the Democrat Party. They are our enemy. They kowtow to the Chinese Commie Party to access its market, bigger than ours. That enrichment makes them servants of the CCP in the agency law sense. Their assets must be seized in civil forfeiture to save our nation.

      1. apedad

        Yeah, I dunno….

        It’s hard to categorize a company with a market capitalization valued at $800 billion to $1.5 trillion as “commie.”

  4. This is self evident. Likely more people have them than phones or electricity or running water. They own 90% of their markets. No content liability, same as a robbery planned on the phone.

    The resulting zoophilia porn, terrorism planning, child sex recruitment can be controlled by the user or by the police, as crimes on the phone are.

    The lawyer enacted anti-robocall law has resulted in a doubling in robocalls. I told my Congressional lawyer nitwit her garbage law would fail, do not vote for it. This lawyer dumbass does not listen. She should enact a 10 cent tax on each call to raise the expense of these criminal gangs. She did not listen, and now robocalls are even more out of hand.

    You lawyers are the worst. You stink. You are idiots. You are stubborn. You do not listen. All you care about is collecting your rent.

  5. ReaderY

    Professor Volokh,

    Your note 284 refers to note 89 “and accompanying text.” But note 89 simply cites a case page number. Looks like you have a typo.

    I think the issue of network effects and the fact that they can make a monopoly more efficient is an important feature here, because it explains why there is a greater basis for regulation. People who compare major social networking platforms to a mom-and-pop website that allows comments typically ignore this issue, although both indeed meet the definition of “social media platform.”

    I am wondering if mandating standards, which is an alternative way of dealing with network effects’ monopolizing tendencies, might deserve more exploration, understanding it’s outside the scope of the paper. After all, this was the approach used for the internet itself, which in an alternate history might have arisen as the intellectual property of a proprietary provider.

    I think the main problem with requiring standards is that social media platforms are too new for such standards to be workable. Some maturity is needed, and/or a committee that updates them periodically. The internet illustrates this problem. Standards were put in place before issues like security and criminal use became big problems, making use by criminals once easier. And once they are in place and used worldwide, updating standards becomes a Herculean task. An advantage of a monopoly is that, as a single source, it can update standards much more easily and with much less social disruption than when diffuse operators have standards regulated by a governing body. This may make regulated quasi-monopolies a better option in this situation.

    There are many practical issues in these matters, which tend to get obscured by ideology.

  6. whey_standard

    I would also add, you never actually supported this position:

    “Or perhaps it’s specifically bad for such companies to have near-monopoly status in various important communications niches, as Facebook and Twitter do.”

    Your cited support for the proposition that they have “near-monopoly status” was just a bald assertion from some article that wasn’t even directly on point. You never really define their “communications niches”, probably because any definition more broad than “communication on (Facebook’s/Twitter’s) specific platform” would yield a competitive market. Ignoring these flaws in your argument wont make them go away.

  7. Sidney r finkel

    Although I disagree with your conclusions, and see no legal, moral, ethical or equitable reason to compel hosting, I think this passage from the Post may well be the best thinking I have seen this year, and maybe this century.

    “I’m not sure what the right answer is, but in this article I’ve tried to lay out some of the strongest arguments in favor of the third solution—both of its wisdom and its constitutionality—so that we can better consider all our options.”

    If I was in favor of compelled speech the above sentence is what I would compel. Kudos.

Please to post comments