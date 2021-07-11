Business Insider has published an excerpt from Michael Wolff's forthcoming book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency. Apparently, President Trump was unhappy that none of his Justices ruled in his favor in the election litigation. And, he was especially upset at Justice Kavanaugh:

"There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to," Trump said at the time, according to Wolff's book "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency."

Yes, there were so many others. Indeed, there were two lists that didn't even include Kavanaugh's name!

Wolff goes on:

"Where would he be without me?" Trump said, according to the book. "I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

I'm still curious what Justice Kennedy tried to tell President Trump at the White House.