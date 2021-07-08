Two Upcoming Events at Heritage: Scholars and Scribes and Holocaust and the 1st Amendment

I am happy to be presenting at two fantastic programs hosted by the Heritage Foundation.

Today, I will be speaking at the annual Supreme Court roundup program, titled Scholars & Scribes. I'll be joined by Greg Garre, Adam Liptak, and Jess Bravin. We'll have lots to talk about, though thankfully, no SCOTUS retirement.

On Tuesday, I will be speaking at a very special event with Judge David Stras of the Eighth Circuit. It is titled, "How My Grandparents' Experience During the Holocaust Shaped My Views on the First Amendment." Judge Stras already shared some of his insights in the Wall Street Journal. It is truly a touching story.

John Malcolm of Heritage will be moderating both events.

Both events are free to the public, and can be streamed online. I hope you can watch.