Originalism: A Deep Dive

As I mentioned earlier, my colleague Adam Chilton and I spent last winter recording a quarter-long conversation about originalism. Our basic goal was to work through a systematic argument for originalism together, with me advancing my theory of constitutional interpretation while Adam asked questions, expressed skepticism, and generally tried to understand the strong and weak points of the argument (without necessarily being persuaded by it).

All seven episodes are now up:

Comments/reactions to the whole series are welcome. (And sorry the audio quality isn't better.) I may do another one on a very different topic next year, like critical race theory or feminist legal theory, if I can find the right people.

Will Baude is a Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School. He is on Twitter @WilliamBaude .

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    Prof. Baude seems to be following the Kerr path.

    Which means he’ll be leaving us relatively soon.

    That is unfortunate (the departure, not the choice of path).

Please to post comments