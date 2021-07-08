The Volokh Conspiracy

Thursday Open Thread

What's on your mind?

|

  1. santamonica811

    Why are the liberal justices wedded to Kelo? I get the concept of having the integrity to follow Stare Decisis, even with a decision you dislike. But it has to be more than that, right? I mean, if most of the super-conservative justices would like to revisit Kelo, then I don’t see the moral argument against the super-liberal justices also supporting that. No one on the court ever has said that the Sup. Ct always gets and got things right. Is there a true liberal position that supports Kelo’s reasoning? (I’m not asking for a conservative’s opinion of liberals, a la, “Liberals love it when Big Government comes in and swipes your stuff.” Asking for a bedrock liberal position that supports keeping Kelo’s precedent.)

    1. Ed Grinberg

      I don’t know what’s confusing you. “A bedrock liberal position” is that people’s individual interests can be sacrificed to “the common good.” The State can take your property, your freedom, your life — if it decides it’s “for the greater good.” A truly wonderful, humane ideology!

      1. Sebastian Cremmington

        George Wu Bush successfully used eminent domain to acquire land to build his obsolete MLB ballpark with taxpayer funds and Trump attempted to use eminent domain to build a parking lot for his mafia money laundering operation, aka AC casino. 😉

  2. Jimmy the Dane

    Don’t worry about all the increased gun violence. New York has the answer. We should have known this was the solution all this time. Can’t believe it took this long to figure it out. All we had to do was LET VICTIMS SUE GUN MANUFACTURERS. Boom! Gun violence SOLVED! Can you believe we could have enacted this public policy decades ago and just fixed the problem, but for some reason it wasn’t until just yesterday that the governor of New York (in between sexually harassing staff and making sure old people got Covid and died) thought up of the fix. We are lucky to have leaders like that Cuomo guy!

  3. David Nieporent

    Trump filed lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube) on Wednesday, and those lawsuits are dumber than the dumbest comments we’ve seen here over the past few days regarding § 230. I mean, random commenters here with no legal training make better legal arguments than Trump’s lawyers did.

