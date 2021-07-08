The Volokh Conspiracy

Racists and (Many) Anti-Racists Make the Same "Zero Sum" Mistake

Minority groups are made worse off by racist practices, but so is the majority.

[I posted this five years ago when the VC was hosted by the Washington Post, but given all the attention "anti-racism" has been getting since, and given that "anti-racists" seem to be doubling (or centupling) down on the zero-sum error, I thought it was worth reposting.]

Virulent racists and anti-racist activists would seem to have little in common, but in fact they tend to agree on one mistaken premise: Race relations are a zero-sum game. If whites are doing well, it's at the expense of members of other races. If members of other races are doing well, it's at the expense of whites.

On the racist (or "white nationalist") side, this assumption means that members of other groups need to be subordinated so that whites can thrive. For anti-racists, this means that since whites have benefited at the expense of other groups, whites will now have to give up their "privilege" and reduce their own standard of living to allow other groups to thrive.

In fact, whites, as a group, don't benefit from discrimination against, or oppression of, other groups, except perhaps psychologically if such discrimination and oppression make them feel superior and such feelings of superiority make them happy. But from a purely economic perspective, wealth comes from gains from trade, and the wealthier your trading partners, the more wealth you can accrue.

Let's consider as a real-world example the huge opening of economic opportunities for women in the past 50 years. Men, as a group, may have lost some psychic benefit in feeling superior to women, and one can argue about the social effects on marriage and family, but men as a group are much better off economically now that women can pursue all sorts of careers that were closed to them in the past. In pursuing careers commensurate with their talent, women make American society much wealthier, which means that men have better doctors, better products to buy, better job opportunities and so on.

The same dynamic applies, though not as obviously, when a majority imposes economic restrictions on a minority, whether through law, custom or some combination thereof. Let's say a young African American man born in 1920 had the potential to be a great scientist, but because of discrimination and racism instead wound up enmeshed in the criminal justice system. How did that benefit the majority? The majority lost whatever scientific contributions that individual could have made, was at risk of being victimized by his criminal behavior and had to use its tax money to pay for any jail time he may have served. Even if a potential scientist becomes a laborer rather than a criminal because of racism, that's still a loss to society, including to the white majority. Multiply such scenarios by millions of people, and the huge economic loss to the majority should become clear.

That's not to say that no individual white people could ever be made worse off by the absence of racism. A white baseball player in the late 1940s whose primary goal in life was to play in the major leagues might wind up getting "bumped" by a better black player once the major leagues began to integrate their teams. A white Christian whose sole dream in life is to go to Harvard would be better off if Jews and Asians were excluded.

But if we are looking at groups as a whole across significant stretches of time (you can generally make one group better off in the very short term by simply confiscating and redistributing another group's wealth), it should be clear that while it's obviously in the interest of members of minority groups not to face systemic discrimination and exclusion, it's also in the economic interest of the majority to not engage in discrimination and exclusion.

And just to spell things out, my argument is that white Americans would be more prosperous if we had never had Jim Crow and other forms of formal and informal discrimination. Of course, black people were made relatively worse off by racism, significantly so, but whites would have benefited from a lack of racism, too. Why didn't most whites recognize this? First, many believed that race relations are a zero-sum game. Second, there is a collective action problem. For example, white union members seeking to exclude blacks were concerned with preserving their own privileges, not with the effect their actions would have on the prosperity of whites in general. Finally, I don't discount the importance of the psychic benefits some get from feeling superior.

In any event, left-wing anti-racist activists often seem to fail to comprehend the basic economic logic discussed here. They instead call for whites to sacrifice their own interests to pursue social justice. Given that people are not always given to generosity, they would perhaps make more progress if they would explain that treating members of all groups fairly is actually in everyone's interest. This also has the virtue of being true.

To the extent the economic argument fails to persuade because some people find it psychologically pleasing to be a member of a dominant group that keeps other groups down, that's perhaps a good reason to encourage the de-emphasis in public life on racial and ethnic categories. Note that this is not a call for individuals from minority groups to give up ethnic or racial identification, or to ask for pure colorblindness while prejudice remains. It instead means that institutions, public and private, should have a strong presumption against dividing people by racial and ethnic category. For example, universities shouldn't have separate housing, orientations, commencements and so on for "students of color," officially designating some groups as "the other," even if they are doing so for what they perceive as benign purposes, as this accentuates rather than de-emphasizes group differences.

Not that long ago, there were many ethnic rivalries among white Americans that have largely ceased to exist: Germans vs. Scandinavians in the Midwest, as reflected in Sinclair Lewis's novels, is as good an example as any. The goal should be to make differences among whites, Asians, Hispanics and African Americans as psychologically marginal as differences between white subgroups are today.

[Addendum: I should have made it clear that while both blacks and whites were made worse off by anti-black racism, the negative effects fell quite disproportionately on blacks. But just because black people were made substantially worse off on average than were white people does not negate the fact that white people were made worse off as well.]

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. dwb68

    Zero sum is true the following sense: Short term a lot of things like school capacity is fixed. So admitting more blacks to elite NYC schools necessarily comes at the expense of Asians.

    Short term, the same is true of jobs, and corporate board positions. There are only so many CEOs, so many companies, with so many directors.

    Over the long term zero sum is *not* true and the premise of the post is accurate. However, the real flaw is 1)failure to recognize constraints such as insufficient school capacity (or also failure of the school system to improve schools so there are more elite schools; 2) The long term is too long for most people’s patience. They want a position and they want it now. ergo: Short term, zero sum quotas.

    1. dwb68

      “The non zero sum” changes happen slowly; as measured by productivity less than 1% a year. So you are forgiven if you don’t notice much change year to year. Heck it took decades for biracial couples to be common and accepted (Loving v. Virginia, 1967), and in some rural places might still not be.

      People simply cannot wait 30 years for a job, for a position at Harvard and Yale, etc.

      I am not a zero summer, I think this post is mostly correct. At the same time, people need to recognize that there needs to be some short term amelioration that does not harm or slow down the long term too much.

      1. Brett Bellmore

        Have you considered the possibility that we’re well out of the short term already, and the time for short term amelioration is over? That eventually you reach the long term, and, look around, you’re in it already?

        I mean, slavery was banned over 130 years ago, and Brown was decided 67 years ago. Jim Crow was crushed before most people around today were even born. The only formal racial discrimination you’ll find in America today is discrimination in favor of blacks, (And thus against everybody else.) and it’s been that way for decades.

        It’s hard to let go, I know, but it’s long past time to move on and stop with the racially discriminatory ‘amelioration’ already. All it’s doing now is prolonging racism.

        1. dwb68

          The performance of minorities in schools, especially in math and science, in particular in NYC (but elsewhere) tells me not yet. There are a lot of kids in middle school right now who are going to suffer through at least 5 years of underperforming teachers, because neither curriculum nor culture changes overnight.

    2. TwelveInchPianist

      “So admitting more blacks to elite NYC schools necessarily comes at the expense of Asians.”

      I’ve never understood this. The public school system needs to be able to educate Black children whether there are Asians around or not.

      So the racist NYC school officials need stop blaming de-facto segregation for their failures and educate all of their children, regardless of skin color.

    3. Cannot have a discussion of this subject without mentioning African immigrants. They have very dark skins. They outperformed whites in the 2010 Census. They are called the New Koreans. See a very dark person, they get chased by employers waving wads of cash and by admissions officials because they are top performers. One of them became President. His life experience had zero similarity to that of our homegrown misfits. African immigrants rebut all the lawyer cant. They have induced a different racial stereotype.

      They come from intact patriarchal families. They are Christian. They love America. They are more likely to register Republican than other blacks. They have very ethical standards if from places like Ghana, despite its abject poverty. It is culture, not skin melanin levels, lawyer geniuses.

      It will be important to track the performance of second and third generation immigrants, to see if they are corrupted by the US lawyer caused toxic culture of entitlement, of dependency, and of failure. In their place, I would go through the privileges and entitlements granted by the lawyer to our homegrown losers, like a shark through a school of fish. Yes, I have dark skin, but I will take that scholarship for losers despite my 4.5 GPA.

  2. Anachronism

    Stop surrendering language to extremists. They aren’t “anti” racism, they are just promoting a newer, trendier racism. If you must distinguish, I suggest “classical racists” and “neo-racists” most accurately and fairly describes the two groups.

  3. TwelveInchPianist

    Yup. That’s why you can’t just undo racism with more racism. Picking the best candidate for the job regardless of skin color makes the system run more efficiently.

  4. Brett Bellmore

    “Virulent racists and anti-racist activists would seem to have little in common”

    Only to idiots. ‘Anti’-racists are just ordinary racists who happen to point their racism in a different direction. Instead of animus against minorities, they exhibit animus against the majority. Apart from that, they’re indistinguishable.

  5. iowantwo

    My fear today.
    My grandsons, age 9 to ll are being denied opportunity due to the fact they are white males.
    Competitive scholarships limit the number of white males. Elite Universities limit the number of white males admitted.
    Come into the business world, interviews limit the the number of white males.
    Get the job and seek promotions….yep white males are bypassed in the pursuit of diversity. (diversity of skin color)

    On the aggregate, it is true, “a rising tide lifts all boats”
    But diversity has eliminated excellence, in favor of skin tone. At the very top percentiles of achievement, it is very much a zero sum game.

    But how do I talk to my white grandsons, and tell them the color of their skin absolutely limits their opportunities to excel?

  6. Tom for equal rights

    In my professional arena (CPA/accounting) , in my athletic arena (competitive cycling) and in my social arena, there is virtually no racism. As such it is very disturbing that the professional organizations are going to great lengths to stamp out something that doesnt exist with the obvious result of creating racism where here to fore did not exist.

  7. bernard11

    In fact, whites, as a group, don’t benefit from discrimination against, or oppression of, other groups, except perhaps psychologically if such discrimination and oppression make them feel superior and such feelings of superiority make them happy. But from a purely economic perspective, wealth comes from gains from trade, and the wealthier your trading partners, the more wealth you can accrue.

    But you slide past the point. The “superior feelings” are extremely important to racists – enough so that they are willing to sacrifice economically to maintain them.

    To argue that one is not “better off” that way is circular. You are assigning your personal value system to others, and arguing that they are hurting themselves. They are not. They are acting on their preferences, which is what we do when we spend (or forego) money.

    You might as well say it was not in my interest to go to a movie I liked, and you didn’t, because I would have been better off to save the money.

    Economic behavior is about preferences. That’s what drives it. If I don’t want to serve Black customers in my restaurant, because that makes me feel superior, or because I just don’t like Black people, that may cost me money, but it doesn’t mean I’m worse off. Maybe not serving Blacks is more important to me than the new car I might buy otherwise.

    1. David Bernstein

      I don’t slide past that point, I just note that real life racists generally express the position that “those people” are taking our jobs, our places in school, our… whatever, and thus leaving “us” worse off economically. That argument is wrong, economically, and while it won’t persuade people who get a lot of utility from being racist from doing racist things even at an economic cost, it does blunt the political argument that racialist policies should be adopted because it will make X group better off. It just makes everyone poorer.

  8. JonFrum

    No mention of the cost of incompetent affirmative action hires.

    Many years ago, I was told a story by a young man who had applied for a job at the local Edison company. He was told by the personnel man (not ‘H.R.’) that they couldn’t hire him because they had to hire black men. But not to worry. Inevitably, it seems, the person who got the job would show up the first day, and then come in late the next. In his second week, he’d call in sick. Next, he wouldn’t show up and wouldn’t even call. Then they’d fire him, and since they had fulfilled their hiring quota, they could hrie a white guy who would actually show up every day and do the job.
    There is no economic magic dust. Every decison has a cost.

  9. iowantwo

    Note that a white female sportscaster working WNBA finals was replaced by a black female. The white female was of the woke hectoring type, but that was not enough insurance for her. Skin color rules.

  10. ReaderY

    While this is generally true, we are living in peculiar economic times. A fraction of a percent of the population has taken possession of nearly all economic growth since the 1970s; the bottom half has stagnated, and gotten worse when taking into account people are working harder and holding more side jobs to get the same income.

    This background means that while the economy in the last 40 years or so has not been a zero sum game for people at the top, it largely has been a zero sum game for people at the bottom. The perceptions of people at the bottom that people at the top’s gains have come at their expense are generally accurate, and are mostly supported by the economic statistics.

    This difference in the experience of people on the top and the bottom goes a long way to explain people’s reactions. When people at the top offer platitudes that work for people at the top but go against lived experience for people at the bottom, it’s understandable why people at the bottom would be skeptical.

    So I think more is required for an answer of the sort Professor Bernstein is giving than general platitudes. Why has nearly all the country’s economic growth in the last 40 years or so gone to the top couple of percent of the population? And why are people in the top couple of percent of the population mostly white, far more so than the general population?

    Both this discourse and the right-wing populist discourse share a theme that a small elite has taken over the country, kept everyone else frozen out, and kept all the benefits to themselves. The Trumpian right characterizes this elite as liberal and internationalist, associating it with the left. The progressive left characterizes this elite as white and racist, associating it with the right.

    But both are deeply resentful of the increasing economic equality in this country. Both see it as against what America ought to stand for. In many ways, the two sides have far more in common than either realizes.

    I don’t think Horatio Alger-style platitudes are going to work in this setting, for either side. I think it’s necessary to acknowledge people’s problems. And I suspect that a version of one of the left’s main points has something to it. When economic growth becomes a zero-sum game and a small eleite takes all the rewards, this is destabilizing to a democratic society.

    One can debate the causes of how our economy has become a zero sum game. But the fact that this has occurred is real. And not merely real, but so glaring as to be undeniable, an elephant in the living room loomimg over everyone’s life. Horatio Alger platitudes just won’t do here as an answer.

  11. Tom for equal rights

    It seems the real crime of White America, White Canada and White Europe were the achievements made due to hard work, innovations, accomplishments, etc that brought forth tremendous wealth and prosperity beginning in the 1400’s which the rest of the world was slowing to achieve. The crime was something in the white culture that encouraged the rapid advancement and achievements at rates faster than other cultures and races. Now, the white culture is supposed to feel guilty for the achievements of their forefathers.

    Would it not be better for those cultures and races left behind to adopt the culture which encourages advancement and achievements?

