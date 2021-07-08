Racists and (Many) Anti-Racists Make the Same "Zero Sum" Mistake

[I posted this five years ago when the VC was hosted by the Washington Post, but given all the attention "anti-racism" has been getting since, and given that "anti-racists" seem to be doubling (or centupling) down on the zero-sum error, I thought it was worth reposting.]

Virulent racists and anti-racist activists would seem to have little in common, but in fact they tend to agree on one mistaken premise: Race relations are a zero-sum game. If whites are doing well, it's at the expense of members of other races. If members of other races are doing well, it's at the expense of whites.