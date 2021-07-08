The Volokh Conspiracy

A Cautionary Note on Treating Social Media Platforms as Common Carriers

Another excerpt from my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also this thread).

I've tried, then, to lay out what I think is a plausible case for treating platforms as common carriers, at least as to their hosting function. [That's as a policy matter; my First Amendment analysis on this is coming starting with the next post. -EV] But I should stress that this is just a tentative case.

[1.] I appreciate the value of private property rights. Though the government may sometimes requires property owners to serve people they'd prefer not to serve—indeed, as it does for common carriers—this should be the rare exception and not the general rule. The problems laid out above, for instance, may not be serious enough to justify such interference. Perhaps people are just so concerned by a few incidents over a few years that they lose a sense of perspective about what might ultimately be a minor problem.

[2.] One value of private property rights is that sometimes private property owners can enforce valuable norms that the government can't; protect us from violence and other harms that stem from violation of those norms; or at least create diverse and competing norms, which might itself provide valuable choice to users. We probably profit greatly, for instance, from the fact that our friends can eject rude people from their parties, and that most businesses can eject rude speakers from their property. Such ejections might be rare, but perhaps their very availability makes them less necessary.

Likewise, perhaps there was value to an earlier, much more constrained media environment in which extremists (by the standards of the time) found it hard to reach a large audience. And perhaps it's better to trust Big Tech companies to regulate public debate—subject to what market pressure may be placed on them—than to trust an unregulated public debate.[108]

[3.] Government regulation can easily make problems worse.[109] Some regulations may actually help entrench incumbents (for instance, by imposing costs that are too expensive for upstarts), and diminish future competition.[110] Other regulations may create new governmental bureaucracies that could be indirectly used to suppress certain viewpoints, for instance if the common carrier rules are enforced by some Executive Branch agencies. Or if the rules are enforced in court, they may practically be too costly for most speakers to litigate (though the hope is that platforms might voluntarily comply, perhaps because they would rather not make content moderation decisions, so long as they can blame the unmoderated content on government mandate).

For all these reasons, the best solution might well be to stay the course, and to expect market competition to resolve what problems there might be. Or perhaps the law should operate on deeper levels of the communications infrastructure, for instance imposing common carrier obligations only on pure hosting companies, such as Amazon Web Services, or requiring platforms to make their services interoperable with rivals and thus diminishing monopoly-producing network effects.[111] Again, though, I want to suggest that the phone company analogy is something that we should seriously consider, even if we ultimately come to reject it.

[108] Cf. Cass Sunstein, Liars: Falsehoods and Free Speech in an Age of Deception 8–9 (2021) (urging social networks to "do more than they are now doing to control the spread of falsehoods"); Samples, supra note 38, text following n.131 ("Private content moderators permit false speech. However, they manage such speech much more efficiently than the government."); Jack M. Balkin, How to Regulate (and Not Regulate) Social Media (forthcoming 2021) ("Generally speaking, the free speech principle allows the state to impose only a very limited set of civility, safety, and behavioral norms on public discourse, leaving intermediate institutions free to impose stricter norms in accord with their values… . [But i]f private actors are going to impose norms that are stricter than what governments can impose, it is important that there be many different private actors imposing these norms, reflecting different cultures and subcultures, and not just two or three big companies.").

[109] See Samples, supra note 38, text accompanying nn.42–48.

[110] See, e.g., Huddleston, supra note 31.

[111] See, e.g., Przemysław Pałka, The World of Fifty (Interoperable) Facebooks, 51 Seton Hall L. Rev. 1193 (2021); Samuel Hammond, The Impoverished Debate Over Section 230, Commons (American Compass) (July 13, 2020), https://perma.cc/WYW2-R4UH; Balkin, supra note 91, at __.

  1. Schu

    The argument for a walled garden with properly credentialed gatekeepers falls on its face when one considers how awful the media has become. The national media seems to be run by kids without any sort of guidance from seasoned editors. We might as well let the Twitter mob completely control the boundaries of social discourse. No thank you.

    1. Glaucomatose

      The solution to ‘awful media” is to offer (or consume) different media. Nobody is forcing anyone to read the New York Times, nor the New York Post; and the boundaries of social discourse are exactly what we should _not_ want controlled by government.

    2. Lawyer scumbag lives in LA, and is promoting the sick, degenerate values of that city. This is total, false bullshit. He is ignoring the massive criminality going on at these platforms, by others, and by the platforms. This pro-criminal, unAmerican lawyer loves things the way they are. His sponsors added $1.7 trillion to their wealth, in 2020. Why risk change? Why? Because, you stink, you scumbag lawyers, the most toxic occupation in the nation, 10 times more toxic than organized crime, and in utter failure in every law subject.

      See the Podcast on Dred Scott. See how Taney justified his wrong decision with legal jargon. Same thing here.

  2. JohannesDinkle

    We are entering a time where just about all media act as gate keepers of information. Remember that is was taken as a given that Trump would be removed from office as a Russian stooge. Any argument opposing this was either ignored or derided. I’m not just saying this about MSNBC and CNN, but also ABC, CBS, NBC, and almost every major newspaper. Facebook and Twitter, the only national outlets open to dissent decided to shut it down.
    The media lined up against the idea that COVID could have come from a lab accident, that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation plot, and that there were NO irregularities in the recent election. Discussion about these topics was one-sided only.
    Something has to change or we will have a small group heard only among themselves, shut out of national debate. This is how you get extremists.

    1. Aktenberg78

      I hope that is the case and we do get extremists.

  3. bernard11

    I want to suggest that the phone company analogy is something that we should seriously consider, even if we ultimately come to reject it.

    Why the assumption that we need an analogy at all?

  4. jst1

    A city or other jurisdiction grants permits for parades. As they are the sole owner of the right to issue permits, they must take all comers. Facebook and Twitter are parades. They don’t issue permits. The infrastructure entities represent different cities but it seems that they should take all comers even though parades could take place in other cities.

    1. Glaucomatose

      “Facebook and Twitter are parades.”

      So what infrastructure entity granted their permit, and denied someone else’s permit?

  5. Aktenberg78

    It’s not even remotely a “rare exception” anymore. The left has become tyrannical about forcing all private businesses to do everything to avoid hurting some poor whittle homosexual’s feewings.

