The Dred Scott Podcast You Didn't Know You Needed

A good listen for those who want to know more about the infamous case.

Last month, a New Yorker article prompted discussion about the teaching of Dred Scott v. Sandford and other cases concerning slavery and racial subjugation in Constitutional Law classes.

The discussion of Dred Scott also prompted Anastasia Boden and Elizabeth Slattery at the "Dissed" podcast to produce an excellent episode on the case, "Your Obedient Servant, B.R. Curtis." The episode features historical background, key opinion excerpts, and commentary from Jeffrey Rosen, Mark Graber, Earl Maltz, Tim Huebner. It is a tremendous resource for those who want to know more about the case and all it got wrong.

For what it's worth, I am firmly in the camp that Dred Scott should be taught and have always taught Dred Scott as part of the basic Constitutional Law class, though it can be hard to do justice to the case's importance in a the time allowed. The entire case, including the essential dissenting opinions, is monstrously long. Should I be teaching Constitutional Law again, I will definitely include this podcast episode as supplemental material.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. This case is usually covered up by the toxic lawyer profession. It was the first expression of judicial review from Marbury v Madison. It thus violated Article 1 Section 1 giving all lawmaking powers to the Congress. that will never be mentioned in any law school class.

    It violated a ratified international treaty about the border boundaries with Canada, prohibiting the spread of slavery to other states. It overturned the Somerset decision of 1772, freeing a captured black slave in America, with strong language about the odiousness of the practice. It overturned the Missouri Compromise that prevented war for 30 years. It set off the civil War.

    The lawyer may say, unfair to apply the values of today. They were also the values of 1857. It killed 600000 Americans, like 3 million people today. It set back race relations 100 years to be solved in the late 20th Century.

    Good job, lawyers, of not reading the plain English of the constitution and of tearing our nation apart.

