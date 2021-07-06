The Volokh Conspiracy

Social Media Common Carrier

The Political Shape of the Debate About Regulating Social Media

Another excerpt from my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also this thread):

These days, calls to treat social media platforms as common carriers are mostly coming from the Right, likely because such platforms are perceived (rightly or wrongly) as run by progressives who are especially likely to censor conservative voices. But the link to the argument in the Citizens United dissent may help explain why some top scholars on the Left, such as Erwin Chemerinsky,[41] Michael Dorf,[42] Genevieve Lakier,[43] and Nelson Tebbe,[44] have suggested similar regulations.[45]

Some advocacy groups on the Left have likewise accused platforms of improperly restricting their speech.[46] And of course even many conservatives, while generally more skeptical of government regulation of private actors, have long been open to some regulation, especially when the private companies have been seen as monopolies or close to it.[47]

Hard-core libertarians, who oppose virtually all government regulation of private business transactions, are likely to oppose common carrier status for platforms (and perhaps the concept of a common carrier altogether).[48] And of course many liberals, moderates, and conservatives may conclude that, even if such common carrier rules aren't theoretically impermissible, they are likely to be unsound in practice. But my point here is simply that the concerns about platform power are not exclusively a matter for one or another side of the ideological divide.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. They are agents of Chinese Commie interests inside our shores. They should be seized in civil forfeiture, and auctioned off like the Ferrari of a drug dealer. The lawyer response seems weak and ridiculous.

  2. Archibald Tuttle

    Whether it is leftist or rightist is sort of beside the point. We don’t want either private nor government to censor what we see or hear. We want free access for all sources to tell their version of “the truth”.

    Actually, that’s what we have had in recent years. It is the cacophony of billions of speakers on The Internet. That’s pretty dystopian too.

    I think it believable that we will see a future election where most of the voters never get to hear the uncensored speeches of the candidates. They will get only what other people say that the candidates said, or only edited versions of the candidate’s positions. Only by going to an in-person rally, do voters get to hear a candidate directly.

    Ironically, that returns us to the state of the 19th century when candidates could not possible reach all cities, when media was local, when voters could only read what the local paper claimed that the candidates said.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      The “Internet” is a pretty generic theoretical term. A more realistic view of most people is that Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Amazon are the internet, and they do not allow uncensored access to everyone’s version of “the truth”. That’s the problem. If those idiots had not decided to be censorious asshats, this would not be a problem.

  3. Jimmy the Dane

    I don’t think this is even a close call. If you run a platform and invite people to post all kinds of information and interact with others, well, then your business becomes so wildly popular that you are effectively the phone company of the internet, well…..

    And lefties, don’t go all righteous on me now. You know damn well that if Zuckercrook was a right wing religious nut job who was censoring the gay agenda there would be no iota of this whole “but Facebook is a private company!!!!”

    1. whey_standard

      The phone companies of the internet are the access ISPs. They’re the ones you need to “call” whomever you want. Facebook is just a call center that might decide not to pick up anymore when you call.

      1. Krayt

        Facebook is just a call center that might decide not to pick up anymore when you call.

        “Come stand tall before Congress and explain why you’re dragging ass on doing something about harrassment. Heck, we intend to punish you buy altering section 230, or breaking you up as too large and controlling.

        Facebook: fine, we’ll block and/or attach scary warning labels.

        Congress: Thanx! Oh look, our political plopponents’ tweets are harrassing. You agree, right?

        None of this is them operating as free people with first amendment rights.

        1. whey_standard

          Lol, you think it’s primarily Democrats advocating for altering section 230 or breaking them up?

          1. Krayt

            No, which is part of my point.

            However, the Democrats started it, and Republicans responded in-kind.

            One side: do it or else!
            The other: don’t do it, or else!

            Correct answer: All politicians make public apologies and resign in shame.

        2. Jimmy the Dane

          Oh how the tables have turned. I still remember when the left would decry the Family Research Council whenever they would flex their political muscle to get politicians to do something. Or when “Banned Book Week” actually featured books that had been banned in some capacity and not just a laundry list of liberal trash no one wanted to buy.

    2. I think there’s a serious split on the left, and as we move farther away from 2020 you will see more liberals come out and at least express skepticism of these companies and perhaps even try to make common cause with right wing critics.

      Our polarized politics make these issues tough, because people never want to agree with a position taken by the leader of the other party. But with the new President basically staying out of the wars over social media, I think there will be more room for people on both sides to start talking to each other.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    I’d just as soon the government got out of the way altogether. But wishes are not fishes.

    Seems to me the real problem is that the social media platforms have no more accountability than police. Than can deplatform Parler, take down posts about the origins of COVID-19, ban political candidates just before an election, and users have zero recourse.

    I would prefer holding them to their own terms of service, including requiring the ToS to be clear enough and simple enough that people can actually understand it — not dozens or hundreds of paragraphs of legalese. They should also be accountable for inconsistent enforcement, unless their ToS actually says they explicitly reserve the right to be arbitrary, capricious, and biased. And finally, lawsuit losers should have to pay all costs for both parties and the court.

    It would drive them to such bare bones neutral ToS that the only posts censored would be by court order. They’d implement user curation and rating, so people who wanted could filter by people they trusted, and other people could see everything in its raw state.

    Of course, that’s never going to happen. Maybe common carrier is the next best thing.

