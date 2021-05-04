The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Cato is hiring a Project Manager and Research Associate for Health Policy
I am happy to pass along these announcements from Michael Cannon, the Director of health Policy Studies at the Cato Institute. Cato is hiring for two positions that may be of interest to readers: a project manager for health policy and a research associate for health policy.
I've worked closely with Michael over the years on ACA litigation. These positions will put you at the cutting edge for health policy research, and in some cases, strategic litigation.