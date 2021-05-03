The Volokh Conspiracy

SCOTUS Appoints Gail A. Curly as Marshall of the Court

Curly will replace Marshal Pamela Talkin

|

Today's order list announced the appointment of Gail A. Curley as the Marshal of the Court. Here is the Court's press release.

Colonel Gail A. Curley has been appointed the new Marshal of the Supreme Court of the United States. She will be the eleventh Marshal of the Court and the second woman to hold the position. She succeeds Pamela Talkin, who retired on July 31, 2020 after 19 years as Marshal. Col. Curley is expected to assume her new duties on June 21, 2021. As Marshal, Col. Curley will serve as the Court's chief security officer, facilities administrator, and contracting executive, managing approximately 260 employees, including the Supreme Court Police Force, which provides security for the Justices, Court staff, visitors, the building, and surrounding grounds. Col. Curley will call the Supreme Court to order in argument sessions, maintaining order and decorum during Court proceedings.

Col. Curley comes to the Court from the U.S. Army where she was the chief of the National Security Law Division in the Office of The Judge Advocate General. She supervised a team of judge advocates, led the strategic engagements program for the Judge Advocate General's Corps, and provided legal advice and support on national security law to senior Army leadership. From 2016 to 2019, Col. Curley was the staff judge advocate for Headquarters, U.S. Army Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany, where she served as the senior U.S. Army attorney for an area consisting of 50 nations and supervised over 300 legal professionals. She has held a wide variety of leadership and legal positions over her military career at many locations including Germany, Afghanistan, and the continental United States.

Col. Curley earned her Bachelor's degree in political science in 1991 from the United States Military Academy and received a J.D. in 1999 from the University of Illinois College of Law. She received a Master of Laws degree in 2004 from The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School and a Master of Science in 2014 from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.

Curley will replace Pamela Talkin, who served a Marshal from 2001 through July 2020. Palkin previously served as Clarence Thomas's Chief of Staff at the EEOC. And she testified on his behalf following Anita Hill's allegations.

Be sure not to confuse the Marshal of the Court with the (John) Marshall of the Court. Funny story. During the Burr trial, Chief Justice John Marshall presided. And his brother, James Marshall, served as the Marshall for the federal courts. So he was Marshal Marshall. Imagine if Marshal Marshall marshaled the court martial!? (Marsha, Marsha, Marsha).

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Cal Cetín
    May.3.2021 at 12:20 pm

    “Palkin previously served” [etc]

    I think you mean Talkin.

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    May.3.2021 at 12:29 pm

    “Col. Curley will call the Supreme Court to order in argument sessions, maintaining order and decorum during Court proceedings.”

    I’m sure it must be a fun job, considering there are no Court proceedings and arguments are by phone …

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      May.3.2021 at 12:34 pm

      I presume her job includes ensuring the personal security of all nine justices, and in the times we live in, I doubt that is a task that can be addressed nonchalantly…

    2. The Drill SGT
      May.3.2021 at 12:35 pm

      I suspect that the previous line amounts to 90-95% of her workload:

      “Col. Curley will serve as the Court’s chief security officer, facilities administrator, and contracting executive, managing approximately 260 employees, including the Supreme Court Police Force, which provides security for the Justices, Court staff, visitors, the building, and surrounding grounds.”

  3. captcrisis
    May.3.2021 at 12:39 pm

    My understanding is she would be in charge of the Supreme Court Police, still remembered for failing so miserably on December 12, 2000 when a violent mob of Gore supporters stormed the building and demanded that they affirm the Florida Supreme Court’s holding. /s

    1. Bob from Ohio
      May.3.2021 at 1:07 pm

      21 years [and counting] of butthurt. Sad.

  4. apedad
    May.3.2021 at 12:39 pm

    Here you go Prof. Blackman!

    Already for next year.

    Today in Supreme Court History: May 3, 2021

    Gail A. Curley was appointed as the new Marshal of the Supreme Court of the United States. She’s the eleventh Marshal of the Court and the second woman to hold the position.

