Poetry Monday!: "anyone lived in a pretty how town" by e.e. cummings

Here's "anyone lived in a pretty how town" (1940) by e.e. cummings (1894-1962). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

anyone lived in a pretty how town

(with up so floating many bells down)

spring summer autumn winter

he sang his didn't he danced his did….

