The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Poetry Monday!: "anyone lived in a pretty how town" by e.e. cummings
only the snow can begin to explain how children are apt to forget to remember with up so floating many bells down...
Here's "anyone lived in a pretty how town" (1940) by e.e. cummings (1894-1962). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)
anyone lived in a pretty how town
(with up so floating many bells down)
spring summer autumn winter
he sang his didn't he danced his did….
