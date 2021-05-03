Equity, Statutes, and AMG Capital Management

Although the optimal amount of surprise for the enacting legislature and the reasonable contemporaneous reader is not zero, it is probably not massive.41 And the mischief rule might keep the subsequent surprises smaller than they otherwise would be.

And the footnote in The Mischief Rule cites Caleb Nelson, who previously made a similar point:

Cf. Caleb Nelson, A Response to Professor Manning, 91 VA. L. REV. 451, 454 (2005) ("Other things being equal, then, interpretive methods that identify legal directives consistent with the ones legislators thought they were establishing should be preferred to interpretive methods that systematically produce legal directives contrary to the ones legislators thought they were establishing.").

6. Finally, this case is yet another one in which Judge O'Scannlain calls for the Supreme Court's attention–in AMG Capital, it was by writing both the panel opinion below and a separate opinion–and the Court takes the case and sides with Judge O'Scannlain.