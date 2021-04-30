The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Race Discrimination

George Mason University President Planning on Illegal Race Discrimination in Faculty Hiring

|

That's the legal opinion from Hans Bader (Liberty Unyielding), which strikes me as basically sound.

The president of George Mason University wants to give minorities a big advantage in hiring until the faculty is as heavily minority as the school's student body and the future, mostly non-white U.S. population. This is illegal, say lawyers and law professors….

Institutions can't hire based on race to make their staff mirror society's current racial composition, much less its future more heavily non-white racial composition. That would be "outright racial balancing, which is patently unconstitutional," according to the Supreme Court….

Read Bader's post for many more details.

NEXT: N.Y. Police Officer Sues Protester Over Anti-Asian Insults, Alleged Spitting

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don Nico
    April.30.2021 at 12:58 pm

    Can anyone be surprised with the widespread woke infection visited on university administrators

    1. KCar
      April.30.2021 at 1:02 pm

      circular woke infection

    2. AmosArch
      April.30.2021 at 1:10 pm

      Its really a self reinforcing cycle. The previous admins caved to the demands radical brainwashers and students which rather than solved any problem only encouraged them to become even more unhinged. And then eventually the next generation brainwashed under the new regime comes in to cave to even more radical demands.

    3. Jerry B.
      April.30.2021 at 1:11 pm

      How can it be race discrimination if it only affects Whites, and possibly Asians (honorary Whites).

      1. Brett Bellmore
        April.30.2021 at 1:18 pm

        True, as we all know, in the words of a former Chief Justice, whites are beings of an inferior order, (What else could critical race theory imply?) with no rights the woke man is bound to respect.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          April.30.2021 at 1:31 pm

          “What else could critical race theory imply?”

          Uh, lots.

          What classics of Critical Race Theory do you think are the worst and for what reasons? Because surely you’re not talking about something which you know of primarily through reporting from secondary (usually hostile) sources.

      2. Don Nico
        April.30.2021 at 1:22 pm

        “honorary Whites”
        a racist concept i itself.

  2. Jimmy the Dane
    April.30.2021 at 1:12 pm

    I was in an operations meeting for a big company recently. Part of it was about hiring and the presenter actually told hiring managers “diverse, minority applicants should be considered above other applications during the interview stages…” There was an audible amount of “rumbling” on Zoom when this was stated although no one directly questioned it.

    Literally two minutes after the call concluded every participant got an email that said, “(company) abides by all non-discrimination laws and managers should refer to those policies when hiring. Protected classes are never a qualification or disqualification unless specifically controlled by our written affirmative action policy…”

    I’m just waiting for this to all blow up in the Left’s face which is going to happen in three….two…..one……

    1. John F. Carr
      April.30.2021 at 1:23 pm

      Last time I was in a company meeting where blatantly illegal hiring practices were suggested the company founder shut that down on the spot.

  3. DaivdBehar
    April.30.2021 at 1:20 pm

    The idea that whites will be a minority is fake. It comes from a simple math error at the Census. Sorry, Artie.

  4. Queen Amalthea
    April.30.2021 at 1:33 pm

    Bader’s treatment of what the GMU President said reads like an overzealous prosecutor’s charging document rather than a careful, fair, academic analysis. People should click through if they are more interested in the latter.

  5. WmOckham
    April.30.2021 at 1:33 pm

    Bonkers. Also, seems like a better and better idea for everybody to stop self-identifying as one “race” or another.

Please to post comments