Free Speech

N.Y. Police Officer Sues Protester Over Anti-Asian Insults, Alleged Spitting

Detective Vincent Cheung is suing Terrell Harper.

|

The case is Cheung v. Harper, and the video of the interaction is apparently this:

The audio isn't great, but it sounds like a lot of personal insults ("motherfucker," "suck my dick," etc.) coupled with allusions to Cheung's being Asian ("soy sauce," "fucking Asian marts last week, how they treat dogs there, motherfuckers," "dog food eater," "cat eater" [?]). As is common with many such taunts, they don't make much sense on their own terms, but just seem like attempts to get Cheung mad.

The New York Times (Jonah E. Bromwich) has a long story on the case, which includes these items:

Mr. Harper said … the protest … was a weekly demonstration for transgender rights and "in solidarity with end Asian hate." …

In interviews, Mr. Harper, 39, apologized for what he acknowledged were racist comments. He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like.

"I've got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that," he said.

Obviously the lawsuit is primarily a political statement by the plaintiff; but of course that is not uncommon in similar lawsuits; so I thought I'd offer a bit of tentative legal analysis.

[1.] These sorts of personally targeted face-to-face insults generally fit within the "fighting words" exception to the First Amendment, whether they are bigoted or otherwise. New York courts do take the view that "[t]he 'fighting words' doctrine under the First Amendment is even more narrowly applied in cases involving police officers than in cases between ordinary citizens 'because a properly trained officer may reasonably be expected to exercise a higher degree of restraint than the average citizen.'" But they don't  seem to categorically preclude fighting words claims for face-to-face insults of police officers (or limit them to situations where the police officer responds by fighting). It may well be that a sustained rant such as this would qualify as fighting words even when said to an officer.

[2.] But the defendant is apparently not being prosecuted for this, and there's no "fighting words" civil tort cause of action. Instead, the claim is that this constitutes "intentional infliction of emotional distress," a notoriously vague (though generally narrow) cause of action:

Intentional infliction of emotional distress has the following elements: extreme and outrageous conduct; intent to cause, or disregard of a substantial probability of causing, severe emotional distress; a causal connection between the conduct and injury; and severe emotional distress. Liability for the tort is found only where the conduct has been so outrageous in character, and so extreme in degree, as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency, and to be regarded as atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community (see Howell v. New York Post Co., 81 N.Y.2d 115 [1993]). And, courts are reluctant to allow recovery under the banner of intentional infliction of emotional distress absent a deliberate, systematic and malicious campaign of harassment, intimidation, humiliation and abuse of plaintiff.

Some recent cases (such as the one I just quoted) do allow intentional-infliction-of-emotional-distress lawsuits over bigoted insults that would likely qualify as fighting words in criminal cases, at least when they are said by a business employee about a patron or by an employer about an employee. It's not clear to me, though, whether the same would be as "so outrageous in character, and so extreme in degree, as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency, and to be regarded as atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community" outside this sort of business context.

[3.] If Cheung loses, on the grounds that this doesn't fit within the emotional distress tort (or that it doesn't qualify as fighting words, when said to a police officer), would he—or perhaps the police union, which appears to be backing this lawsuit—have to pay Harper's legal fees? I'm glad you asked! The New York anti-SLAPP statute allows such recovery of fees by defendants for speech "in connection with an issue of public interest." Query whether these sort of largely substance-free face-to-face personal insults, even if viewed as an expression of a political view (hostility to Asians) would be seen as sufficiently in connection with an issue of public interest; I doubt it, though the matter isn't open and shut.

[4.] In many jurisdictions, police officers and firefighters can't sue members of the public over negligent injuries inflicted on them in the line of duty (that's sometimes called the fireman's rule or the firefighter's rule or the professional rescuer doctrine). But my sense is that this generally doesn't apply to intentional torts. And in any event, New York has abrogated the professional rescuer doctrine by statute, so it doesn't prevent this lawsuit from going forward.

[5.] Cheung is also claiming that Terrell spit on him, "negligently, recklessly and carelessly, spit his saliva on the Plaintiff's face and into the Plaintiff's eyes." This would be a legally valid claim, if it is factually supported (I can't speak to that), though by itself such negligent spitting doesn't seem that likely to yield material damages. (Intentional spitting would be battery, that could yield damages for the outrage of the intentional act, including punitive damages; but the Complaint doesn't seem to allege intentional spitting.)

[6.] The Complaint asserts:

That as a result of the occurrence, the Plaintiff: has suffered emotional injuries which incapacitated Plaintiff from Plaintiff's usual duties and/or activities and in the future will continue to incapacitate Plaintiff from Plaintiff's usual duties and activities and upon information and belief, Plaintiff will in the future incur further costs and expenses for medical care and attention.

Really? An experienced NYPD detective has been incapacitated by these sorts of insults, and will require medical care and attention?

UPDATE: I added items 4 and 6 and elaborated on item 5 after first putting this up.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    April.30.2021 at 12:40 pm

    I thought police and firefighters could not sue for injuries on the job. Does IIED require the defendant be in a superior position?

    1. John F. Carr
      April.30.2021 at 1:19 pm

      I think that doctrine (public safety can’t sue) has been relaxed in Massachusetts, or if not exceptions have been manufactured. I don’t know about New York.

      1. John F. Carr
        April.30.2021 at 1:20 pm

        Ah, the post has been updated to say the doctrine does not apply here.

    2. DaivdBehar
      April.30.2021 at 1:29 pm

      Not just a common law doctrine of the Firefighter Rule.

      New York (General Obligation Law § 11-106 and General Municipal Law § 205-a)

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    April.30.2021 at 12:52 pm

    Random thoughts:
    that
    1: In Massachusetts — which is not only a Commonwealth but still has some old British colonial statutes on the books — one can not breach the peace of a peace officer (i.e. cop). I don’t know if this is true elsewhere, only that it is in MA. Now what does that mean in terms of a civil suit? (IDK…)

    2: Spitting absolutely is relevant here.

    3: Again, at least in MA, there is the criminal offense of “Assault” which consists of placing another in reasonable fear of imminent battery. Fighting words are one thing — and, IMHO, _Chaplinski v. NH_ has effectively been reversed — but, IMHO, there is an additional crossible line beyond that. In other words, beyond inciting the reasonable person to respond violently, there is placing that person in fear of being violently assaulted.

    4: Unless the union is party to the suit, how could it be liable for fees? If I donate to the ACLU or NAACP and they get hit for fees for what they did with my donated money, am I liable?

    5: To what extent does this come under Worker’s Comp law? (a) to what extent would that preclude such a suit and/or (b) to what extent could the City subrogate anything he wins?

    But I come back to the first point — if the peace of a peace officer can not be breached, how can the peace officer sue someone for having done so?

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      April.30.2021 at 1:01 pm

      The ultimate irony here is that it has been the Trannys who have been on the vanguard of the movement to police speech on the internet — and here they apparently need to rely upon the very protections they seek to eliminate.

      The word “Tranny” is to be verboten, but all that vile stuff protected? Oh what an “Alice in Wonderland” world they’d have us live in….

    2. Rossami
      April.30.2021 at 1:25 pm

      Spitting is relevant in that it is a separate offense. I don’t think the spitting is relevant to any of the speech charges (or defenses), though.

      I also agree that there are probably factual challenges to the spitting allegation. There’s a world of difference between intentionally hocking up a loogie and yelling so incoherently that spittle flies out of your mouth – yet both can be described as “spitting”. The first is wrong and possibly illegal. The second is just gross and rude.

      re: the union’s liability – That would depend on how they gave the money, wouldn’t it? If they made a simple donation, you’re right that they would generally be clear of liability over how the recipient used the money. But if they did something more like litigation funding and will get money back in the event of a successful outcome, or if they are playing a role in the strategy of the case, then they would be more liable.

  3. apedad
    April.30.2021 at 12:54 pm

    “Cheung is also claiming that Terrell spit on him, ‘negligently, recklessly and carelessly, spit his saliva on the Plaintiff’s face and into the Plaintiff’s eyes’; I set that question (which I suspect is facially contested) aside in this post.”

    BOOOOOOOOOO

  4. Don Nico
    April.30.2021 at 1:03 pm

    “Cheung is also claiming that Terrell spit on him, ‘negligently, recklessly and carelessly”
    In many sports, spitting at an opponent is considered equivalent to striking or attempting to strike and opponent.

  5. Jerry B.
    April.30.2021 at 1:07 pm

    “He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like.”

    And the same people who want to fire college profs for using potentially racist speech to make a point will support this fool, based on his skin color and wokeness.

  6. John F. Carr
    April.30.2021 at 1:17 pm

    I learned a new word today: “ethnophaulism”. That aside, the complaint is mercifully short.

  7. Dr. Ed 2
    April.30.2021 at 1:32 pm

    The involvement of “Stop AAPI Hate” should not be underestimated — and while I can’t find it right now, I have seen credible reporting that this is a propaganda initiative of the Chinese Communist Party. That they are funding and supporting it…

    The CCP’s goal is to prevent any discussion of CCP liability for the Wuhan Virus — and this is a good tactic toward that objective.

    Furthermore, of what I could load of the video, unless Harper actually *did* spit at Cheung, I don’t see anything more than a mentally ill person whom cops get paid to babysit. I also noticed that Harper appeared to have some sort of phone with what appeared to be a lens pointing at the camera which recorded this video, so — presumably — Harper has his/her/its own video.

    If Cheng can’t deal with this stuff, he’s in the wrong profession. He’s hired and trained to be able to deal with this — and I do believe that we have a lot of cops who ought not be.

    Like any decent person, I don’t want to see *anyone* assaulted, but some of this stuff is starting to smell quite badly, and I’m reminded of some of the rape hoaxes of the 1990s.

    For example, the sob stories about the Asian woman knocked to the ground by the thug with none of the people in the area bothering to come to her assistance — I can see that, but what I can’t see is a half dozen videos of the incident not showing up on YouTube…

    I’m wondering how much of this is being faked…

