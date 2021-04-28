The Volokh Conspiracy

Tinker, Mahanoy, Students, Hecklers, and Lawyers

The heckler's veto, in school and out.

|

[1.] Alice is burning an American flag in a public place. Some people threaten to attack her if she doesn't stop. A police officer therefore orders her to stop: "It's my job to preserve the peace, and prevent fights and other disruptions. Your symbolic expression is causing such disruption, so it's no longer protected by the First Amendment."

Unconstitutional, the Court would say (at least unless her speech consists of personally insulting and individually targeted "fighting words," or is intended to and likely to produce imminent violence): That would be an impermissible "heckler's veto." In the words of the Court in Forsyth County v. Nationalist Movement (1992),

Speech cannot be financially burdened, … punished[,] or banned[] simply because it might offend a hostile mob.

Nor does it matter that the police officer (unlike the hostile mob) may be sincerely concerned about the harmful consequences of the speech, rather than motivated by ideological opposition to the speech. The government must bear the cost—which may be a substantial cost—of allowing the speech, protecting the speaker, and (if necessary) prosecuting anyone who attacks or threatens to attack the speaker.

[2.] But what if Bob is corresponding cryptographically with Alice is wearing (not burning) an American flag T-shirt in a public school, and some people threaten to attack him if he doesn't stop (because he's wearing the flag on Cinco de Mayo, and some Mexican-American students view such display of the American flag to be racist and insulting)? Under Tinker v. Des Moines Indep. School. Dist. (1969), the Court's leading K-12 student speech case,

[C]onduct by the student, in class or out of it, which for any reason—whether it stems from time, place, or type of behavior—materially disrupts classwork or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others is, of course, not immunized by the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech.

And in Dariano v. Morgan Hill Unified School Dist. (9th Cir. 2014), the Ninth Circuit cited this sentence to conclude that Bob's speech can be stopped (emphasis added):

We recognize that, in certain contexts, limiting speech because of reactions to the speech may give rise to concerns about a "heckler's veto." But the language of Tinker and the school setting guides us here.

Where speech "for any reason … materially disrupts classwork or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others," school officials may limit the speech. To require school officials to precisely identify the source of a violent threat before taking readily-available steps to quell the threat would burden officials' ability to protect the students in their charge—a particularly salient concern in an era of rampant school violence, much of it involving guns, other weapons, or threats on the internet—and run counter to the longstanding directive that there is a distinction between "threats or acts of violence on school premises" and speech that engenders no "substantial disruption of or material interference with school activities."

In the school context, the crucial distinction is the nature of the speech, not the source of it. The cases do not distinguish between "substantial disruption" caused by the speaker and "substantial disruption" caused by the reactions of onlookers or a combination of circumstances. See, e.g., Taylor v. Roswell Indep. Sch. Dist. (10th Cir. 2013) (observing that "Plaintiffs note that most disruptions occurred only because of wrongful behavior of third parties and that no Plaintiffs participated in these activities…. This argument might be effective outside the school context, but it ignores the `special characteristics of the school environment,'" and that the court "ha[d] not found[] case law holding that school officials' ability to limit disruptive expression depends on the blameworthiness of the speaker. To the contrary, the Tinker rule is guided by a school's need to protect its learning environment and its students, and courts generally inquire only whether the potential for substantial disruption is genuine."); Zamecnik v. Indian Prairie School Dist. No. 204 (7th Cir. 2011) (looking to the reactions of onlookers to determine whether the speech could be regulated); Holloman ex rel. Holloman v. Harland (11th Cir. 2004) (looking to the reactions of onlookers to determine whether a student's expression "cause[d] (or [was] likely to cause) a material and substantial disruption"); [citing also various Confederate flag display cases].

[3.] Now let's move to Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B.L., which was just argued today before the Supreme Court. The facts of the case (a disgruntled cheerleader suspended for a year from the team because she Snapchatted a photo of herself showing the middle finger, with the caption "Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything") are far removed from flags or big-picture political advocacy. But the question presented before the Court is much broader than just those facts:

Whether Tinker, which holds that public school officials may regulate speech that would materially and substantially disrupt the work and discipline of the school, applies to student speech that occurs off campus.

You see now why the heckler's veto question is so important: If the answer to this question is "yes"—if a school can say, "we're punishing your off-campus speech because it causes on-campus disruption" and if that disruption can flow from students being offended enough by the speech—then Bob/Dariano could be punished for wearing an American flag T-shirt on Cinco de Mayo anywhere in town, or in an Internet post. All it would take is for some people to say that they're super-offended and will punch Bob on May 6, when he comes back to school (or that they will otherwise disrupt school), and the school could then tell Bob and his buddies that they had best comply with the heckler's demands as to all their speech, 24/7.

And the list could go on: A student could be punished for displaying a Confederate flag anywhere at any time (assuming this speech could be seen at school, which is very likely for any online speech or offline speech that could be recorded by someone). A student could be punished for a speech at a rally or at a church that sufficiently offends classmates on any basis (and especially race, sexual orientation, religion, etc.). A student could be punished for an op-ed in the local newspaper that expresses controversial political views, since of course that op-ed could be read at school and cause disruption at school.

The outcome in Dariano, I think, is very bad (though consistent with the reasoning of many lower court cases interpreting Tinker). But that result, coupled with a rule holding Tinker applicable to off-campus speech, would be utterly intolerable.

[4.] And perhaps because of this, in today's oral argument, Lisa Blatt—the ace Supreme Court litigator who is representing the school—argued (a) for the Tinker disruption test applying outside school (as her client's position required), but (b) for Tinker to be read, in school and out, in a speech-protective way that largely rejects the heckler's veto:

[S]chools cannot target political and religious speech…. [T]his Court can clarify Tinker's reach both on and off campus. It is irrelevant that critical or unpopular speech is the but-for cause of substantial disruption. The speech itself must be culpable. It must inherently compromise school functions, like organizing lockouts. Or the speech must objectively interfere with the rights of others, like severe bullying.

But, if listeners riot because they find speech offensive, schools should punish the rioters, not the speaker. In other words, the hecklers don't get the veto. Schools' special needs are limited to teaching kids how to think, not what to think….

JUSTICE ALITO: … [L]et me give you an example …. [S]ince Tinker occurred back during the Vietnam War, it … will relate to that. So, during the war, a student says, war is immoral, American soldiers are baby killers, I hope there are a lot of casualties so that people will rise up. Even if that would cause a disruption in the school, I understand you to say the school couldn't do anything about it. Is that right?

MS. BLATT: That's correct, that would be a heckler's veto, no can do.

[Later, responding to Justice Kagan.]

MS. BLATT: … [T]he leading case on this is K.D. versus Fillmore. It is … a brilliant case where the T-shirt was "Abortion is homicide" T-shirt. Kids having abortions were upset. They said it was false because abortion is actually legal. And the school said: Get over it…. [H]e is passively wearing the shirt. He's not terrorizing kids with it. He's going about his day. Leave him alone.

And that case is cited as the gospel case for heckler's veto….

Malcolm Stewart, arguing for the federal government as amicus in support of the school as to the result, seemed to largely agree:

[E]ven in cases where we are applying Tinker, you should not just look to … the likelihood that disruption will result…. [Y]ou should employ concepts like proximate cause to determine if a disruption does result, can that properly be attributed to the speaker or is it the fault … of the listener?

The proximate cause approach is a bit slippery, because, when Bob's actions foreseeably lead Charlie to commit a tort or crime against Donna, Bob's actions are often treated as the "proximate cause" of the harm, despite Charlie's misconduct. The reactions of a heckler often will be foreseeable to the speaker (even if the speaker doesn't actually want those reactions to happen).

But in context, it appears that the government, like the school district, is trying to urge a narrow reading of Tinker (speech can't be punished because of heckler's potential misconduct) in order to encourage the Court to adopt a broader zone of applicability for Tinker (speech can be punished under Tinker even if it's off-campus).

Conversely, Georgetown law professor David Cole (national legal director of the ACLU), arguing for the student, and for the argument that Tinker doesn't apply off-campus, is stressing that courts have read Tinker as allowing a broad range of speech restrictions:

Within the context of school supervision, whether it's an after-school program, whether it's a class trip, whether it's in the classroom, Tinker applies, and Tinker does mean that the school can shut down a speaker if that speaker['s]  … words are going to lead to disruption, period. Whether it's political, whether it's religious, … that's the state of the law … in the cases below. I don't know where the other side gets this exception for political or religious speech. It just doesn't exist based on the case law….

In school, you can apply Tinker. [But o]ut of school, you can't. What does that mean? It means you can't punish out-of-school speech because listeners in school might be disrupted by the message.

Lisa Blatt picked up on that, unsurprisingly, in the rebuttal:

There's some sort of twilight zone going on when the head of the ACLU says that schools allow hecklers' veto, punishment for whistleblowing, any kind of reporting, any kind of criticism, all that matters is someone is offended. And you have the Biden administration and the school districts saying that's not true. That's not what Tinker allows…. [T]he Saxe opinion [a Third Circuit opinion by then-Judge Alito], the Morse concurrence [by Justice Alito], … have left … clear lines for schools and that hecklers' vetoes are not allowed.

And your choice is this: If … you could choose to either tighten Tinker or you can say, well, we're going to assume Tinker is out of control on campus, but we will leave open season on schools and complete chaos as to what their test allows.

Now these are all lawyers at the top of their games, rightly making the arguments aimed at winning this particular case on behalf of their clients. And all of their positions are quite plausible. There is indeed ample Supreme Court authority condemning heckler's vetoes that the Court could impose on Tinker and K-12 school cases. There is also indeed ample lower court authority accepting heckler's vetoes, which David Cole of the ACLU correctly noted.

But the arguments highlight, I think, just how central the heckler's veto question—can student speech be punished as disruptive because some people find its viewpoint offensive and threaten to attack the speakers or disrupt classes?—is to the off-campus/on-campus question (does the Tinker lower level of protection for speech apply to school outside school and outside school-operated activities?). And I hope that when the case is handed down (which ought to be by late June) the Court will tell us something about the heckler's veto question.

Disclosure: My colleague Stuart Banner and I filed an amicus brief in the case, signed by Prof. Jane Bambauer, Prof. Ashutosh Bhagwat, and me. Our argument was similar to the ACLU's, which is that Tinker has been read as allowing a good deal of speech suppression at school, and thus shouldn't be extended outside school—but, again, much of that argument turns on lower courts' broadly speech-restrictive (and pro-heckler's-veto) view of the Tinker test, which the Court could overrule if it so chooses.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Queen Amalthea
    April.28.2021 at 5:52 pm

    “The government must bear the cost”

    Cost is doing a potential *lot* of work here. Let’s say there’s one cop there, and he honestly thinks the crowd could easily overwhelm him, harm him, and then go on to do whatever they wanted to the speaker. He still can’t say ‘hey, stop that and I’m taking you out of here!’ This seems like crazytown where a very abstract good is held over physical harm to actual persons and property.

    1. Don Nico
      April.28.2021 at 6:04 pm

      “Nor does it matter …The government must bear the cost—which may be a substantial cost—of allowing … who attacks or threatens to attack the speaker.”
      As long as Alice is willing to bear the cost, then the police officer should stand back.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        April.28.2021 at 6:26 pm

        The police officer has to protect Alice even from her wishes to be harmed, police do that all the time.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          April.28.2021 at 6:42 pm

          Within the limits of the law…

          If the police decide you’re “in danger” and arrest or move you for your own safety…even if what you’re doing is entirely legal.

          That’s a road you don’t want to go down.

      2. Rossami
        April.28.2021 at 6:28 pm

        Why? Alice presumably paid her taxes, she’s doing something explicitly allowed and the potential harm is from law-breaking third parties.

        The ‘risk of being overwhelmed’ says ‘call for backup’. But assuming the hypothetical that for some strained reason, that’s not possible, a) the cop is not obligated to die attempting to protect Alice, b) the cop would be entirely justified in trying to convince Alice to leave voluntarily but c) the cop has no legal basis to compel Alice to leave. D) Regardless, the cop (or more precisely, the state) has the obligation to bear the costs of clean up in the form of finding and prosecuting the actual criminals.

        Consider a less emotionally-loaded example. Citizen wants to go for a walk. Cop thinks the neighborhood is bad and that the citizen will get mugged or even murdered. Regardless of the accuracy of the cop’s beliefs, the cop has no authority to stop the citizen from taking his walk. Attempting to do so would be a flagrant violation of the Fourth Amendment. Nor may the cop later use the “I told you so” excuse to avoid the work of investigating the murder and prosecuting the criminal(s).

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    April.28.2021 at 5:58 pm

    “some people threaten to attack him if he doesn’t stop (because he’s wearing the flag on Cinco de Mayo, and some Mexican-American students view such display of the American flag to be racist and insulting)? ”

    I’m sorry what? What? Fuck those people. This is … one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. Americans weren’t even involved in Cino de Mayo! It was the French! Maybe if he wore a French shirt? I dont understand this. People are stupid. This is stupid.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.28.2021 at 6:03 pm

      It’s kind of like wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt to a ‘Black Lives Matter’ event.

      1. DWB
        April.28.2021 at 6:05 pm

        The idea of somebody’s else’s life also mattering is offensive to BLM? That says a lot about BLM — and the Mexican children.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          April.28.2021 at 6:15 pm

          Like the Klan was as much or more anti-black as pro-white, BLM is actually more anti-white than pro-black. They’re actually happy to see innocent blacks come to harm, if they can stick it to whites, or just to the other-than-them power structure.

          Likewise, the threat when you’re wearing an American flag on the fifth of May isn’t from Mexican-Americans, (Who like Irish-Americans or Swiss-Americans, or what have you, are firstly Americans.) it’s from members of the Reconquista, an explicitly anti-American organization.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            April.28.2021 at 6:22 pm

            “BLM is actually more anti-white than pro-black”

            Where do you get such nonsense?

            “Likewise,”

            Huh? What’s the analogy you think you’re making?

            1. Brett Bellmore
              April.28.2021 at 6:32 pm

              Oh, you didn’t notice them getting mad about a cop stopping a black girl from being carved up by a maniac with a knife? Maybe you’ve been hiding in a cave for the last year, while BLM rioted and burned down black neighborhoods, and destroyed black businesses?

              Perhaps you should pay more attention to what’s going on around you, and draw appropriate conclusions.

              “Huh? What’s the analogy you think you’re making?”

              BLM and the Reconquisa are both explicitly anti-American organizations. They don’t even pretend, though the media sometimes pretend on their behalf.

              1. Queen Amalthea
                April.28.2021 at 6:47 pm

                “you didn’t notice them getting mad about a cop stopping a black girl from being carved up by a maniac with a knife”

                OK, this demonstrates the lengths you will go to in order to give them a bad reading. Clearly any fair minded reading is they are mad about the shooting of the black child (and I can say child here with no problem, this isn’t a Bloomberg child gun death of a 17 year old gang banger). Now, I think they are wrong here because the 13 year old was trying to harm another child. But to read out that their chief concern here is the shooting of a black 13 year old girl is either incredibly obtuse or dishonest.

                “Maybe you’ve been hiding in a cave for the last year, while BLM rioted and burned down black neighborhoods, and destroyed black businesses?”

                Again, clearly their intent is not to march around and burn down black neighborhoods and businesses. People tend to react like this *in the neighborhoods that are affected.* I don’t think they should do this either but I also don’t know what it’s like to live in an overpoliced hellscape like, say, Ferguson either. I don’t know how I would react, and I’m not sure I would be sure to react by driving to another neighborhood to express my upset.

        2. Queen Amalthea
          April.28.2021 at 6:28 pm

          This says a lot about you, that you don’t get what BLM is trying to say. It’s likely your tribalism getting in the way…I mean, can you really be that obtuse to BLM’s message that you would say “The idea of somebody’s else’s life also mattering is offensive to BLM?”

          Let me guess, you’re not known for carefully and thoughtfully listening to people you disagree with, are you?

          1. Brett Bellmore
            April.28.2021 at 6:39 pm

            It’s not that complicated. If you say, “Black lives matter!” that communicates that you believe black lives matter, and nothing more.

            If you say “Black lives matter!”, and get mad if anybody says that all lives matter, instead of agreeing with them and saying that was your point, then you’re communicating that only black lives matter.

            And, if you don’t want to communicate that, don’t get mad when somebody says all lives matter, because blacks are part of all, so they’re agreeing with you.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              April.28.2021 at 6:42 pm

              “If you say, “Black lives matter!” that communicates that you believe black lives matter, and nothing more.”

              That’s incredibly obtuse. It is clearly meant to mean ‘black lives matter too’ or, to be more complicated, ‘authority figures don’t seem to think black lives matter, but they do!”

              It’s like if there was a motto ‘Black representation in comics now!’ and you showed up at an event based on that with ‘white representation in comics now!’ and said ‘hey, don’t you care about white representation?’

              1. Brett Bellmore
                April.28.2021 at 6:48 pm

                Yeah, I guess you’re not big on formal logic.

                If I say, “Black lives matter”, in isolation, it carries no implications either positive or negative concerning whether white, red, or even green, lives matter. You’re asserting something about black lives, and ONLY black lives. So somebody saying “white lives matter”, or “all lives matter”, isn’t contradicting you.

                If you then proceed to get made when they don’t contradict you about black lives mattering, you are demonstrating that you meant that assertion to exclude other lives mattering, that there was an implicit, “only”.

              2. Rossami
                April.28.2021 at 6:50 pm

                If “Black lives matter” clearly meant that ‘black lives matter too’, then no one should have objected to “All lives matter”.

                Yet that didn’t happen. The rather loud objections to “All lives matter” made it pretty clear that at least those people meant ‘only black lives matter’.

      2. Don Nico
        April.28.2021 at 6:06 pm

        As long as the fellow is willing to bear the cost. Or so the doctrine goes.

      3. Rossami
        April.28.2021 at 6:17 pm

        In other words, completely innocuous except to someone who wants to be offended.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          April.28.2021 at 6:23 pm

          You’re describing the conservative white freak out to BLM? Sure.

      4. buckleup
        April.28.2021 at 6:20 pm

        You’re insinuating that black people are violent?

        Racist.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          April.28.2021 at 6:23 pm

          Yawn.

      5. Aladdin's Carpet
        April.28.2021 at 6:21 pm

        I mean, no it isn’t. Its an American flag. And the analogy doesn’t work at all. Cino de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican Heritage. Someone who is not Mexican might be deemed “appropiating” for celebrating it. Wearing the flag has nothing to do with Cinco de Mayo.

        Whereas “White lives matter” can plausibly be interpreted as mockery of the blm movement. The American Flag on Cinco de Mayo has zero such connotations.

        And if the students actually understood the holiday they would understand Cinco de Mayo has zero to do with the Spanish American War (where there actually are grievances!) and Americans actually helpe overthrow Maximilian. So what the hell.

        I’m not gung ho “cancel culture!” but if wearing the flag is deemed racist this shit has gone way to far.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          April.28.2021 at 6:25 pm

          So, in a movement trying to move the focus on to ignored black lives ‘white lives matter’ can be seen as a mockery, but in a movement trying to move the focus onto ignored Mexican heritage wearing an American flag cannot?

          And, of course wearing the flag isn’t racist. But in some contexts it might be.

          1. Aladdin's Carpet
            April.28.2021 at 6:51 pm

            I’m sorry, but Cinco de Mayo is not about the historical American oppression of Mexicans. Its just not. I’m Indian. I dont go around attacking people with British flags on Diwali. If the students actually then don’t understand the holiday. They shouldn’t attack others for their lack of understanding.

            White Lives Matter directly references BLM. That is why it is disfavored. The American flag is not a direct reference to Cinco De Mayo. People can wear it for different reasons. Maybe they are patriotic. People aren’t allowed to be patriotic on certain days? What the hell is that? The complaint was he wore it on Cinco de Mayo, not that he wore it to a Mexican herirage center and rubed it in peoples faces. Whereas, if I wear WLM, I am directly targeting BLM. There is a difference.

            And if you can’t make that distinction, then let’s just forget about the distinction between WLM and BLM. I mean that is even more convoluted than between WLM / BLM and the American Flag / Cinco de Mayo.

            Frankly I’m surprised your defending this. I would think reasonable liberals would see how ridiculous this is … and if that is now solely in the preview of conservatives … that really is a shame.

            Because I do think the American Flag, Guns blazing, explosions, of say a BRCC commercial is jingoistic and ridiculous. Wearing the flag, yes on Cinco de Mayo, isnt.

    2. Eugene Volokh
      April.28.2021 at 6:15 pm

      Aladdin’s Carpet: “Fuck people fuck this fuck stupid fuck everything”?

      1. Aladdin's Carpet
        April.28.2021 at 6:27 pm

        Something like that, yeah

  3. Brett Bellmore
    April.28.2021 at 6:09 pm

    I’m puzzled about why the cop doesn’t simply ask Alice if she has a burn permit. If she’d been burning any random trash in a public place it would be a crime, it suddenly becomes untouchable if instead it’s a flag?

    1. Dilan Esper
      April.28.2021 at 6:16 pm

      It doesn’t, but most likely trash burning laws won’t cover burning a flag as a political protest, because it isn’t trash.

    2. Eugene Volokh
      April.28.2021 at 6:24 pm

      They’re way ahead of you, see, e.g., this post.

  4. Eric VonSalzen
    April.28.2021 at 6:10 pm

    I’m no expert on the 1A, but I’ve been in school. Don’t make rules that require school personnel to make difficult decisions requring analysis of complex Constitutional issues. That’s not what they’re trained for or paid for. Decide if a particular action in the school will cause disruption? Sure, that should be part of the job description. (And the decision may well be wrong in a lot of cases anyway.) Decide if something done outside of school should be barred/punished because it may cause disruption in the school? Which one of these Constitutional law experts does the Assistant Principal of PS 89 have on speed dial?

    1. Dilan Esper
      April.28.2021 at 6:20 pm

      The basic problem of this case was created by the Internet (as many modern constitutional issues are). In other words, everyone understands that in the old days, the girl doesn’t make the team, hangs out with her friends after school, tells them “fuck cheer fuck school fuck everything” or whatever, and nobody complains or seeks to discipline her.

      But now we have the Internet. And schools are concerned about Internet postings because everyone at school can see them and they really can cause disruption at the school. (This doesn’t mean the school should have been concerned about this particular post, but in general, yes, obviously posts on social media can interfere with the educational process.)

      And we have this old legal rule, devised at a time when there really was a strong on campus/off campus distinction that the Internet obliterated. What do you do?

      1. harrys ghost
        April.28.2021 at 6:47 pm

        My understanding is that the post in question was on snapchat and someone took a picture of it before it expired. What if the girl was venting to friends and someone took a video and showed that video around school?

  5. bernard11
    April.28.2021 at 6:27 pm

    And your choice is this: If … you could choose to either tighten Tinker or you can say, well, we’re going to assume Tinker is out of control on campus, but we will leave open season on schools and complete chaos as to what their test allows.

    What does this mean? It sounds like gibberish to me.

    Is her argument that you could tighten Tinker and apply it outside of school, or leave it as it is and restrict it to school?

    Por que no los dos? Tighten it and restrict it to schools.

    It seems ridiculous to me that a school could punish a student for out-of-school speech.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.28.2021 at 6:30 pm

      “It seems ridiculous to me that a school could punish a student for out-of-school speech.”

      A kid only knows another kid because they have to go to school together. The first kid starts bullying the second at school but extends it to outside and now it becomes a feedback loop (the second kid gets bullied in reference to out of school events precipitated by in school events). Etc.

Please to post comments