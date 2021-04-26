The American Humanist Association's Withdrawal of a 25-Year-Old Award to Richard Dawkins

The withdrawal was apparently over this Tweet:

In 2015, Rachel Dolezal, a white chapter president of NAACP, was vilified for identifying as Black. Some men choose to identify as women, and some women choose to identify as men. You will be vilified if you deny that they literally are what they identify as. Discuss. — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) April 10, 2021

Robby Soave's analysis today strikes me as quite sound, as is that from two other AHA award winners (at least for now), Rebecca Goldstein and Steven Pinker:

[A]n association of "freethinkers" has deemed certain thoughts unthinkable, nor that it is enforcing dogmas and catechisms by excommunicating a heretic.