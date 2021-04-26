The Volokh Conspiracy

The American Humanist Association's Withdrawal of a 25-Year-Old Award to Richard Dawkins

The withdrawal was apparently over this Tweet:

Robby Soave's analysis today strikes me as quite sound, as is that from two other AHA award winners (at least for now), Rebecca Goldstein and Steven Pinker:

[A]n association of "freethinkers" has deemed certain thoughts unthinkable, nor that it is enforcing dogmas and catechisms by excommunicating a heretic.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. jslinner
    April.26.2021 at 5:16 pm

    They determined he wasn’t a humanist I guess. Maybe Dawkins doesn’t even identify as one. No biggie.

  2. Eric VonSalzen
    April.26.2021 at 5:20 pm

    I never thought about it before, but I suppose I can’t be a “humanist”, because I’m a Christian. So I guess I don’t have a dog in this fight. Still, if some prominent Christian said something comparable to what Dawkins said, I wouldn’t support his/her excommunication. After all, he said “Discuss”. I don’t deny that SOME Christians, in this or earlier ages, would have wanted to excommunicate (or worse!) someone who said such things, but religious folks have an excuse for being dogmatic (you could look up the word). We don’t claim to be “free thinkers”.

