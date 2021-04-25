The Volokh Conspiracy

Algerian Islamic Scholar Gets 3 Years in Prison for "Offending Islam"

So reports the BBC:

[Said Djabelkhir] was tried after seven lawyers and a fellow academic lodged complaints against him for disrespecting Islam.

Mr Djabelkhir had said the animal sacrifice during the Muslim festival of Eid was based on a pre-Islamic pagan ritual.

He also suggested that parts of the Quran, such as the story of Noah's Ark, might not be literally true and criticised practices including the marriage of young girls in some Muslim societies.

[Algerian] law imposes a fine or prison sentence on "anyone who offends the Prophet or denigrates the dogmatic precepts of Islam, whether it be by writings, drawings, a statement or another means"….

[Djabelkhir] recently told AFP that "the traditional readings [of the Quran] no longer meet the expectations, needs and questions of modern man".

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    April.25.2021 at 8:11 am

    This is awful. But, in the US, the dumbass lawyer believes minds can be read, the future of rare events forecast. It believes the standard of conduct is based on a fictitious character to be objective. That character has to be fictitious because it is really Jesus. That is unlawful in our secular nation. Based on these supernatural beliefs, people have been executed and $trillions have changed hands. So STFU about Algeria, lawyer dumbasses. You lawyers make both our countries stink, you dirty traitors.

