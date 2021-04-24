The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 24, 1963
4/24/1963: Sherbert v. Verner argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/24/1963: Sherbert v. Verner argued.
It now plans to employ just 1,454 people after bulldozing dozens of homes to make room for a factory Donald Trump once touted as the "eighth wonder of the world."
A Virginia lawyer successfully defended her stepson in court. Three days later, police raided her house using a flimsy search warrant.
The Nordic Model comes to Manhattan.
Cases are rising mainly in states with stricter disease control policies.
Plus: U.S. approves sanctions on Myanmar's state-run businesses, Howard University dissolves its classics department, and more...