The Range of Options for California v. Texas

But if history is any guide, Obamacare cases usually throw us for a loop.

We are nearing the end of April, and June is coming closer and closer. Any day now, the Court could decide California v. Texas, the ACA case. After the case is decided, the press will immediately declare a single winner or loser. But the elements of the case are far  more complicated. Here I would like to offer a range of possible outcomes for the case.

1. Standing

  • Option 1.a: Neither the individual plaintiffs nor the states have standing. The case is dismissed.
  • Option 1.b: The individual plaintiffs have standing, but the states do not have standing. The case proceeds.
  • Option 1.c: The individual plaintiffs lack standing, but the states do have standing. The case proceeds.
  • Option 1.d: Both the individual plaintiffs and the state have standing. The case proceeds.

 

2. Merits

  • Option 2.a: The "mandate" is still constitutional. The case is dismissed.
  • Option 2.b: The "mandate" can no longer be saved by the NFIB saving construction, but is constitutional for some other reason Chief Justice Roberts cooks up. The case is dismissed.
  • Option 2.c: The "mandate" is no longer constitutional. The case proceeds.

 

3. Remedy

  • Option 3.a: The "mandate" can be severed from the rest of the ACA.
  • Option 3.b: The "mandate" cannot be severed from the ACA's guaranteed issue and community rating provisions.
  • Option 3.c:  If the "mandate" is unconstitutional, then the District Court can also enjoin the other elements of the law that injured the Plaintiffs with standing. (Here the differences between Options 1.b, 1.c, and 1.d become important).
  • Option 3.d: If the "mandate" is unconstitutional, then the "major" provisions of the ACA are unconstitutional.
  • Option 3.e: If the "mandate" is unconstitutional, then the entire ACA is unconstitutional.

The Cato Brief selected Options 1.b, 2.c, and 3.c. If the Court agrees with us on 1.b and 2.c, I'll declare victory. That holding would reaffirms the core of our argument: the ACA still imposes an unconstitutional mandate to purchase insurance, separate from the penalty. And between friends, I suspect the Plaintiffs will be happy with that outcome as well. I've always been less certain about severability, in large part because the Court is very fractured on that issue. If we get more than two votes on 3.c, I'll consider it a bonus.

Alas, if history is any guide, this Obamacare cases may once again throw us for a loop.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Moderation4ever
    April.23.2021 at 9:21 am

    I think anything short of a ruling to leave the ACA as it now stands is a victory for Medicare for All (M4E). People like and expect health care. The Republicans have failed to show an alternative to the ACA. That leaves M4E as the only real alternative. Anything weakening the ACA builds a case for M4E. Conservative AG may well strength M4E in their quest to pull down the ACA.

    1. rsteinmetz
      April.23.2021 at 9:58 am

      I’m not sure how much that matters to a lot of people. Somewhere around 10 – 15% of Americans don’t have health coverage. It’s a little hard to figure out because some people are covered by the VA some are covered by Medicaid or some other program.

      Many people like the coverage they have (I do) and a large number of people seldom use the coverage they have. I didn’t for a long time, as I’m getting older I use more medical services. Even many of the uninsured don’t suffer because they don’t need a lot of medical services.

      I also wish people would stop calling it Medicare For All because the various proposals aren’t much like the current Medicare System, which most people not on Medicare don’t understand anyway. They are more like the Medicaid System but Medicaid for all doesn’t sound as good.

    2. DaivdBehar
      April.23.2021 at 10:09 am

      This matter is so way above the heads of these know nothing lawyers, they should just say, Congress has to decide.

  2. Martinned
    April.23.2021 at 9:23 am

    Yes, “victory”, that’s definitely one word that you could use if you manage to take away millions of people’s health insurance.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      April.23.2021 at 10:05 am

      I still can’t get over the moral bankruptcy of this whole project. It is truly incredible how willing people are to inflict grave damage on millions of third parties to “remedy” a fake harm.

      I mean this is the moral equivalent of burning down an entire town because you feel aggrieved at their “Give a Hoot Don’t Pollute” campaign.

      1. Commenter_XY
        April.23.2021 at 10:25 am

        It is truly incredible how willing people are to inflict grave damage on millions of third parties to “remedy” a fake harm.

        I’m confused. Are you talking about compelling people to purchase costly healthcare plans, or the potential loss of their costly existing healthcare plan? Both are grave damages, no?

  3. apedad
    April.23.2021 at 9:31 am

    “After the case is decided, the press will immediately declare a single winner or loser.”

    “If the Court agrees with us on 1.b and 2.c, I’ll declare victory.”

    So only Prof. Blackman is the Siskel & Ebert of judicial decisions.

    Got it.

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    April.23.2021 at 9:48 am

    Most likely outcome: Mandate is severed, and the court uses this as an opportunity to throw out state standing doctrine. Which seems like a wonderful conclusion … conservatives declare victory on something they wanted for a while now (Massachusetts vs. EPA curtailed) and everyone keeps their healthcare.

    I dont like Obamacare as a program but seeing how the GOP has been unable to create a replacement … I mean what else do you want to do?

    And finally, the standing argument makes no sense. Less than no sense. Literally everyone sees this, except Prof. Blackman. If disliking having to break the law gives standing … well, one can theoretically get standing on anything. Which defeats the whole point of the doctrine. Courts cannot fashion a remedy for that, because even an injunction would keep the law on the books. Inseverabiliy standing is somewhat more reasonable, but it does not comport with anything the court is doing right now regarding standing.

    And why can’t you severe the mandate? It doesn’t do anything … I just do not see how any reasonable legal analysis, no matter how conservative, can come to the conclusion the professor has.

  5. hardreaders
    April.23.2021 at 10:15 am

    It’s heartwarming how Prof. Blackman can bring together people of so many diverse views in their disparagement of his arguments. He’s truly a uniter.

