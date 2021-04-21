The Volokh Conspiracy

Class #26: Landlord-Tenant Relationship II

Village Commons, LLC v. Marion County Prosecutor's Office

Today was my last substantive class of the semester. I hope you've enjoyed my lectures. In the fall, we should all be back on campus.

Class 26: Landlord-Tenant Relationship II

  • Security Devices, 519-522 (Skip Anticipatory breach)
  • Duties, Rights, and Remedies, 522
  • Village Commons, LLC v. Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 523-528
  • Notes, 528-531
  • Problems, 531-532
  • Illegal lease, 532
  • Texas Landlord-Tenant Law