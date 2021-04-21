The Volokh Conspiracy

Alcohol Awareness Month

I just got a mass mailing today informing me that this is Alcohol Awareness Month; and in the spirit of alcohol awareness, I thought I'd recommend Fidencio Clasico Mezcal:

I've come to like Mezcal a good deal recently, and this is very tasty; flavorful but mellow, and worth the $40-$50 you're likely to have to pay for it.

I appreciate that some people view Alcohol Awareness Month as a means of making people aware of (among other things) the "dangers of alcohol misuse." That's a worthy cause, since there are indeed many such dangers.

But I expect that most of our readers are well aware of that feature of alcohol. Learning about tasty alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, is News You Can Use. Please make us aware of other good alcohol in the comments.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Kazinski
    April.21.2021 at 9:10 pm

    I just can’t even…

    But once the CDC fully embraces alcohol, I will say there are a couple of rye whiskies I like a lot. The Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye, which was Jim Murray’s whisky of the year in 2016, and the Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky.

  2. orin ed deniro
    April.21.2021 at 9:12 pm

    Old Fitzgerald Bourbon, if you can find it. Knob Creek Rye if you can’t.

  3. Flight-ER-Doc
    April.21.2021 at 9:26 pm

    I can wholeheartedly commend the Texas made single-malt, the Balcones Single-malt Whisky. Also convenient when trade between the US and the place formerly known as great Britain is interrupted.

    https://balconesdistilling.com/spirit/texas-single-malt-whisky/

  4. Mr. Jwpvysig, Jr.
    April.21.2021 at 9:37 pm

    Bowmore 18 and Ardbeg 10.

  5. AmosArch
    April.21.2021 at 9:43 pm

