I just got a mass mailing today informing me that this is Alcohol Awareness Month; and in the spirit of alcohol awareness, I thought I'd recommend Fidencio Clasico Mezcal:

I've come to like Mezcal a good deal recently, and this is very tasty; flavorful but mellow, and worth the $40-$50 you're likely to have to pay for it.

I appreciate that some people view Alcohol Awareness Month as a means of making people aware of (among other things) the "dangers of alcohol misuse." That's a worthy cause, since there are indeed many such dangers.

But I expect that most of our readers are well aware of that feature of alcohol. Learning about tasty alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, is News You Can Use. Please make us aware of other good alcohol in the comments.