The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"Caught up in a Storm of False Accusations, Professors Found Themselves Fighting to Clear Their Names"

|

A fascinating, and frightening, story from the Chronicle of Higher Education (Sarah Brown & Megan Zahneis) (free registration required); an excerpt:

An email sent to nearly a dozen people at the University of Georgia, where [Cassia] Roth is an assistant professor, alleged that she had plagiarized parts of her master's thesis and doctoral dissertation, stealing the work of the sender, another young female scholar.

Then the accuser went further: Roth, she wrote, had stolen the sender's syllabi, and was posting her photo on pornographic websites.

"She is an imposter, a serial plagiarizer," the sender wrote of Roth, "and she needs to be held accountable for her actions."

Roth recognized the name of the sender. It was a former graduate-school classmate of hers, someone she'd considered a friend when they studied history together at the University of California at Los Angeles….

The Chronicle is not naming the woman at the request of Roth and others she targeted, who are concerned about her well-being. This article will call her by an initial, R.

From late February to May last year, R., then an assistant professor of history at Union College in New York, leveled serious accusations against at least 16 people, including 13 former Ph.D. students at UCLA. The vast majority of the victims were women, and most of them are now faculty members at institutions across the country. The frenzied email-harassment campaign included allegations of plagiarism and sexual misconduct that, according to the targets, are completely false. (The victims who spoke with The Chronicle have been exonerated by their employers.)

The harassment campaign prompted weeks-long investigations and upended the scholars' lives for much of the spring semester, at a time when the pandemic was also causing professional and personal upheaval. What's more, almost none of the targeted scholars had tenure.

Even though their institutions cleared them months ago, Roth says, she and others fear they could now be associated—forever—with the false claims. The accusations they faced are the sort that can derail careers and permanently damage credibility.

"It's a basic truth of the human condition that everybody lies. The only variable is about what." The flip side is that, for every topic, someone will lie about it; the only variable is who.

NEXT: "Facebook Prevents Sharing New York Post Story on Black Lives Matter Founder Patrisse Cullors' Real Estate"

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.16.2021 at 2:17 pm

    Anonymity needs to be ended on the Internet. We can’t let people hide behind fake user names to promote misinformation, disinformation, and Anti-Semitism on the internet.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      April.16.2021 at 2:29 pm

      Had you read the above, you would find that the sender used her real name, and that the CHE decided not to publish it.

      What wasn’t said — and I’m just guessing here — is that this has “mental health” written all over it. I’ve seen stuff like this before, anyone who has been around student affairs for any length of time has, and that’s why I wonder why this was taken so seriously with so many people being named.

      Unless, of course, there is some validity to the underlying allegations, perhaps research that wasn’t being properly attributed and I’ve seen that happen too.

      1. Don Nico
        April.16.2021 at 3:16 pm

        ” is that this has “mental health” written all over it.”
        If the person’s identity is known the best cure for this “mental health problem is a dozen simultaneously filed law suits.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    April.16.2021 at 2:20 pm

    It is situations like this which is why due process is so incredibly important, no matter how serious the charges nor how reprehensible the accused may appear to be.

    I will never forget the 1999-2000 UMass Amherst “Campus Pond Rapist” hysteria — and every one of those reported rapes were hoaxes. As was the allegation a decade later that UMass had failed to punish a rapist — it actually was a case of extortion and when the man played the voicemail for both the police and dean (and they verified it’s legitimacy) they knew that no rape had occurred.

    1. DaivdBehar
      April.16.2021 at 2:27 pm

      Due process itself is a tort inflicting severe damage on the false targets. Those engaging in due process, like lawyer scumbags, should be made to pay for these damages out of personal assets. See my note below. A kid in Life Skills Class will understand it.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    April.16.2021 at 2:21 pm

    “The Chronicle is not naming the woman at the request of Roth and others she targeted, who are concerned about her well-being. ”

    R. is not concerned about their well-being so this is a stupid gesture.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      April.16.2021 at 2:42 pm

      “R. is not concerned about their well-being so this is a stupid gesture.”

      Unless she is currently in a locked psych ward.

      Things get *really* messy at that point because, ethically (and perhaps legally), the CHE would be required to ask R for her version of the story — which they aren’t going to be allowed to do. Furthermore, while it’s very relevant to the story to say that she’s been committed, you can’t print that….

      But what you can do is what the CHE did do.

      On the other hand, it’s entirely possible that there is some truth behind the allegations. Grad school can be quite cut-throat and I’ve had my stuff stolen, bleep happens and unless it is exceedingly egregious, you ignore it and go on.

      Implying that someone is mentally ill is the easiest way to discredit what may be legitimate allegations, even if the person actually *is* mentally ill.

      And with the level of bullying that I’ve seen in grad school cohorts, posting someone’s photo to internet porn sites really would not surprise me. I haven’t seen *that* done, but I’ve seen bullying on that level, and women tend to be more vicious.

    2. Don Nico
      April.16.2021 at 3:17 pm

      “R. is not concerned about their well-being so this is a stupid gesture.”
      Amen. The women targeted need to seek damages

  4. TwelveInchPianist
    April.16.2021 at 2:21 pm

    “The Chronicle is not naming the woman at the request of Roth and others she targeted, who are concerned about her well-being. This article will call her by an initial, R.”

    No concern about other people she might harm? This shows the problem with taking all accusations seriously, no matter how spurious.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      April.16.2021 at 3:16 pm

      Neither of us know how spurious the accusations were.

      Say you’re a provost and get an email that one of your professors stole someone’s syllabus for underwater basket-weaving, with a copy of “R”‘s syllabus attached. So you pull out your list of teaching assignments and see that the accused professor actually *is* teaching underwater basket-weaving.

      So you call over to the department secretary and ask her to quietly fax you a copy of that syllabus — and it’s identical to the one she’s accused of having stolen.

      What do you do then?!?

      Higher Ed is a strange world, and I’ve seen enough strange things to believe most anything until I know all the facts.

  5. DaivdBehar
    April.16.2021 at 2:25 pm

    Someone is mentally ill. They make false allegations. The target of the lawyer profession should be anyone else who has acted on these. An investigation is an act of intimidation. It inflicts fear on the target, not to mention legal expenses. The investigative body is the real tortfeasor. If I receive an accusation, for example of plagiarism, I do not even mention it to the target. I ask for undeniable proof from the accuser.

    Is the U of Georgia a government entity? If it is, the officers are government officials. Lying to a government official is a crime. I then refer the accuser to the local prosecutor. If convicted, part of the sentencing may be to get help. Everyone is ahead, and the targets of the false allegations have not been disturbed.

    An investigation meets the criteria for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The Democrat scum bags who are always engaging in this tactic, to bully real Americans, should pay for the damages. That Chinese Commie hoor, Nancy Pelosi, needs to pay Donald Trump a $billion for 2 fake impeachments, meant to harass. To deter.

    1. DaivdBehar
      April.16.2021 at 2:30 pm

      Hey, lawyer dumbasses, you did not even ask the important question. Does the accuser possess weapons? You need to send the State Police to her home, dumbasses. The stupidity of this profession is frustrating and shocking.

      1. DaivdBehar
        April.16.2021 at 2:35 pm

        10% of murders are committed by paranoid people, 1500 in the US, and 80000 in the world. The overwhelming majority of mass murders are committed by them.

        The Supreme Court decision is 100% to blame for these preventable murders. After their killings, the mass shooters qualify for involuntary treatment. You lawyers killed 90000 innocent people since that decision, you traitor, mass murderers. One of them happened to be my mother.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      April.16.2021 at 2:50 pm

      DaivdBehar — neither of us know all the facts here.

      *IF* she is in a locked psych ward, she is not going to harm anyone.

      Even without that, once you know, with certainty, that mental illness is behind the behavior — well, we didn’t execute Hinkley, did we?

      I’m not saying it is, nor do I know anyone who writes for the CHE anymore, but the way this is written leads me to suspect that 90% of this is below the surface. And what *do* you do when mens rea isn’t there?

    3. Don Nico
      April.16.2021 at 3:18 pm

      “Someone is mentally ill. ”
      More of your crappola accusations.
      People who deliberately seek to damage others need to pay a penalty

  6. Commenter_XY
    April.16.2021 at 3:01 pm

    Professor Volokh….Seems a relatively simple matter to identify ‘R’. = R., then an assistant professor of history at Union College in New York…

    Isn’t this a straight-up case of defamation, and/or libel? Or slander?

    1. Don Nico
      April.16.2021 at 3:20 pm

      C_XY,
      Good point and is yet another reason why R’s targets should sue immediately as part of an affirmative defense

Please to post comments