"Facebook Prevents Sharing New York Post Story on Black Lives Matter Founder Patrisse Cullors' Real Estate"

Newsweek (Daniel Villarreal) reports:

The article mentioned that Cullors had purchased "four high-end homes for $3.2 million" in the United States. It also said that she was seeking real estate in the Bahamas. It contrasted the purchases with Cullors' self-identification as a Marxist as well as criticisms from others about the alleged lack of financial transparency from the national BLM organization.

When Newsweek reporters attempted to post a link to the Post's story, the action couldn't be completed. The following message also appeared: "Your post couldn't be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards. If you think this doesn't go against our Community Standards let us know."

A Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek, "This content was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy." The policy forbids articles that share details that could identify a person's financial and residential information, thus violating their privacy rights.