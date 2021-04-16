The Volokh Conspiracy

"Facebook Prevents Sharing New York Post Story on Black Lives Matter Founder Patrisse Cullors' Real Estate"

Newsweek (Daniel Villarreal) reports:

The article mentioned that Cullors had purchased "four high-end homes for $3.2 million" in the United States. It also said that she was seeking real estate in the Bahamas. It contrasted the purchases with Cullors' self-identification as a Marxist as well as criticisms from others about the alleged lack of financial transparency from the national BLM organization.

When Newsweek reporters attempted to post a link to the Post's story, the action couldn't be completed. The following message also appeared: "Your post couldn't be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards. If you think this doesn't go against our Community Standards let us know."

Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek, "This content was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy." The policy forbids articles that share details that could identify a person's financial and residential information, thus violating their privacy rights.

The N.Y. Post article strikes me as pretty similar to other articles that the media writes about prominent people; it doesn't, for instance, mention a specific address, though it includes photos. The article also reports that all its information was drawn from public records.

Of course, Facebook isn't bound by the First Amendment, and is legally free to block whatever posts it wants on its site. Still, I think it's helpful to understand just how broadly Big Tech companies have started restricting such speech, and how much of an influence they will potentially be able to wield in future debates (and future elections).

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    April.16.2021 at 1:23 pm

    “Still, I think it’s helpful to understand just how broadly Big Tech companies have started restricting such speech”

    It’s more like half-broadly; The problem isn’t so much that they’re restrictive, as that they’re selectively restrictive. The restrictions are biased.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    April.16.2021 at 1:36 pm

    It shows the extent to which (a) Farcebook is a monopoly *and* (b) the extent to which they use that monopoly power to harm the public good.

    Ma Bell never did — and she was broken up.

    Farcebook needs to be broken up — or just plain shut down.
    For the public good…

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      April.16.2021 at 1:47 pm

      The fact that this is getting out, notwithstanding Farcebook’s attempt at censorship, is that stuff is starting to break through.

      Twatter has reportedly now banned James O’Keefe — and that is starting to get out. The free market abhors a vacuum — the counter-culture got it’s message out in the 1960s, and they won.

      And then I remember exactly how successful we were in keeping porn off the internet, or even away from minors. The battle was finally lost when burner smartphones arrived — any teenager with cash can see all the porn he wants.

  3. Pavel Petrovich
    April.16.2021 at 1:37 pm

  4. mydisplayname
    April.16.2021 at 1:45 pm

    The effect of latency may ultimately force tech companies to abandon their current content filtering schemes. For example, Facebook is currently blocking links to an official White House press release because the release contradicts previous “vaccine facts.”

    As “facts” change more and more rapidly, it will be difficult for content filtering to keep pace. China has done an excellent job suppressing speech and may be able to offer some guidance; however, even its methods rely on the relative stability of “facts.”

    [BTW: White House advisor and “Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a ‘likely scenario’ included the need for a third vaccine dose six to 12 months after inoculation, after which ‘there will be an annual revaccination’.” This is a huge boom for the “passport” industry, as show-me-your-papers records will need to be updated semi-annually or annually!!]

Please to post comments