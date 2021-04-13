The Volokh Conspiracy

Abortion

6th Cir. Upholds Ban on Doctors Performing Abortions Knowing the Reason Is Down Syndrome

The 9-7 en banc ruling appears to rest on the ban applying on to doctors who know the woman's reason; women could apparently still get such abortions if they don't disclose the reason.

|

The opinion is Preterm Cleveland v. McCloud, just handed down today; I haven't read all 111 pages yet, but here's what seems to be the core of the majority's opinion:

Ultimately, the question is whether these burdens will have the effect of precluding a woman from choosing or obtaining an abortion. The evidence demonstrates that they will not….

In the plaintiffs' proffered evidence, Chrisse France, Preterm-Cleveland's Executive Director, states via affidavit that Preterm-Cleveland "will have no choice" but to refuse to provide abortions to women who have reason to believe their child has Down syndrome. She does not explain, however, why Preterm-Cleveland would not be able to provide abortions to such women if the doctor were unaware of their specific motive….

None of the plaintiffs' declarants, however, says that the doctor would be unable to perform an abortion if the doctor were unaware that the woman has this motive…. [W]omen affected by H.B. 214 could still obtain abortions simply by not disclosing this motive to that specific doctor … [Plaintiff's] declarants claim they would advise such women to seek an abortion in another state, but none explains why the provider would not be able to refer such women to another doctor in Ohio who would be unaware of the woman's motive. There is at this point no basis to conclude that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that H.B. 214 will impose an undue burden.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    April.13.2021 at 1:31 pm

    Now that everyone is required to have an electronic medical record, couldn’t the MD simply review her record — as any good surgeon (or his assistant) *should* — and see the “Down’s Syndrome” diagnosis in it?

    1. DaivdBehar
      April.13.2021 at 1:58 pm

  2. Brett Bellmore
    April.13.2021 at 1:37 pm

    “but none explains why the provider would not be able to refer such women to another doctor in Ohio who would be unaware of the woman’s motive.”

    Wouldn’t that be “constructive” something or other?

  3. Eugene Volokh
    April.13.2021 at 1:42 pm

    The majority’s response is that “knowledge of the diagnosis is not knowledge of the reason.” “Even in circumstances in which both the doctor and the woman know of the fetal-Down-syndrome diagnosis, for the doctor to have the actual knowledge necessary under H.B. 214, the woman must somehow reveal to that doctor her otherwise private opinion that (a) she does not want a child with Down syndrome and (b) that is why she is having the abortion.” I’m not sure this is entirely right, given Ohio law’s broad definition of “knowledge”:

    A person has knowledge of circumstances when the person is aware that such circumstances probably exist. When knowledge of the existence of a particular fact is an element of an offense, such knowledge is established if a person subjectively believes that there is a high probability of its existence and fails to make inquiry or acts with a conscious purpose to avoid learning the fact.

    But I think the majority holds, rightly or wrongly, that this wouldn’t be satisfied by mere knowledge of the diagnosis.

    The court adds: “If the law said that a woman may not obtain an abortion because the forthcoming child would have Down syndrome, then this would be a different case. Going one step further, if the law said that a doctor may not perform an abortion because the forthcoming child would have Down syndrome, that too would be a different case. But H.B. 214 does not say either thing. “

    1. Josh R
      April.13.2021 at 1:56 pm

      Firstly, it is odd that Ed is arguing for the plaintiffs. Secondly, do you think the court would find the law unconstitutional as applied to a woman who said she wants an abortion because the forthcoming child would have Down syndrome?

  4. DWB
    April.13.2021 at 1:54 pm

    Women are able to choose for themselves you know and if they choose to eliminate a child because he/she is handicapped, she should be held responsible as well.

    To not do so would be sexist!

  5. John F. Carr
    April.13.2021 at 1:58 pm

    ORC 2919.101 and 3701.79 require a doctor to include in an abortion report “Written acknowledgment by the attending physician that the pregnant woman is not seeking the abortion, in whole or in part, because of [Down syndrome]”. In whole or in part. I don’t see how this can stand unless the woman has no right to abort on that basis. There can’t be a legitimate state interest in encouraging women to deceive their doctors.

  6. Cal Cetín
    April.13.2021 at 1:58 pm

    “Ultimately, the question is whether these burdens will have the effect of precluding a woman from choosing or obtaining an abortion. The evidence demonstrates that they will not”

    Oh, well, that’s a relief, we can safely rejoice at this glorious prolife triumph?

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    April.13.2021 at 2:00 pm

    Sounds like the wrong plaintiffs.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      April.13.2021 at 2:04 pm

      It might be hard to find a proper vehicle. Even if you find the right plaintiff, the capable of repetition but evading review doctrine probably wouldn’t apply.

