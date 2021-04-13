SPECIAL Poetry Tuesday!: "Herbst" ("Autumn") by Rainer Maria Rilke (German)

This continues my 100-YouTube-subscriber celebration. (As of right now, I have 124 subscribers; my YouTube channel mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

The poems I've read on YouTube so far have been, more or less, 2/3 in English, 1/6 in French, and 1/6 in Russian. This week, for a change, I'm doing a German poem, "Herbst" ("Autumn") by Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926), a poem that was published as part of Rilke's collection "Das Buch der Bilder" ("The Book of Images") in 1902. (Translation here.) The idea that "doch ist Einer, welcher dieses Fallen / unendlich sanft in seinen Händen hält" reminds me of Gerard Manley Hopkins's phrase that "the Holy Ghost over the bent / World broods with warm breast and with ah! bright wings", which is why the video at the end links to my reading of "God's Grandeur".

Die Blätter fallen, fallen wie von weit,

als welkten in den Himmeln ferne Gärten;

sie fallen mit verneinender Gebärde.

Und in den Nächten fällt die schwere Erde

aus allen Sternen in die Einsamkeit.

Wir alle fallen. Diese Hand da fällt.

Und sieh dir andre an: es ist in allen.

Und doch ist Einer, welcher dieses Fallen

unendlich sanft in seinen Händen hält.

