The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 10, 1967
4/10/1967: Loving v. Virginia argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/10/1967: Loving v. Virginia argued.
Kieran Bhattacharya's First Amendment lawsuit can proceed, a court said.
The White House is proposing an 8.4 percent boost in discretionary spending, which comes on top of Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, and his proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.
It is the third state to rein in the legal doctrine that protects state actors from accountability for misconduct.
Plus: Tennessee tries to micromanage media, Biden's ATF nominee worked Waco case, and more...
So far it's crickets from The New York Times and The Washington Post.