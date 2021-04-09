The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 9, 1923
4/9/1923: Adkins v. Children's Hospital decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/9/1923: Adkins v. Children's Hospital decided.
Kieran Bhattacharya's First Amendment lawsuit can proceed, a court said.
So far it's crickets from The New York Times and The Washington Post.
It is the third state to rein in the legal doctrine that protects state actors from accountability for misconduct.
When everything’s infrastructure, nothing is.
The chaos at Lake Washington Institute of Technology is by no means an isolated occurrence.