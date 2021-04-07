The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A Limited but Significant Victory for Children the Government Deems to be American Indian

The Fifth Circuit invalidates portions of the Indian Child Welfare Act, but the Supreme Court needs to invalidate the whole thing

|

Tim Sandefur, who has done great work on the issue, analyzes the Fifth Circuit's long, divided opinion on the Indian Child Welfare Act.

As regular readers know, I have spent the last couple of years researching the modern American law of racial classification. (Did I mention that in addition to my soon-to-be-published law review article, I now have a book contract?) If you asked me what is the most obviously unconstitutional (or, for that matter, immoral) law that depends on such classification, my answer would be the ICWA.

Just for example, under ICWA a child could be zero percent Indian on his mother's side, 1/256 Cherokee on his father's side, and not a member of the Cherokee tribe, but eligible for tribal membership. According to the ICWA, this makes him "an Indian" for statutory purposes.

His parents decide to give the child up for adoption to a loving white (or black, or Hispanic) family. Great, right? Wrong. The Cherokee Tribe can veto the adoption, and insist that he be adopted by a Cherokee.

But wait, there's more. Even if the Cherokee tribe agrees to the parents' adoption wishes, before a court can allow the non-Indian couple to adopt, it would have to make sure that no other Indian tribe wants to claim the child. In other words, this child's future is being determined solely based on what amounts to a one-drop rule of racial ancestry, allowing a child that's never set foot on his ancestral reservation to be adopted against the parents' judgment by a tribe with which he has no connections at all, other than "racial." The Supreme Court needs to take this opportunity to get rid of this monstrous law.

[Cross-posted with minor differences at Instapundit]

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Martinned
    April.7.2021 at 6:22 pm

    I share your instinctive dislike of this approach, but at the same time you’d have to be pretty ignorant not to understand the mischief that this law is trying to cure. There are examples all over the world, from the US and Canada to Australia, of good white folks trying to fix the barbarian indigenous peoples by having good white families adopt indigenous kids. It’s basically a form of what the Chinese are currently doing to the Uyghurs, re-educating them to be proper Han.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultural_genocide

    1. David Bernstein
      April.7.2021 at 6:33 pm

      In my book chapter where I deal with this issue, I acknowledge the history and the benign intent motivating the law. But (a) it’s 40 plus years later, and the relevant concerns are less salient; (b) the law goes went way too far even at the time, in particular in whom it defines as an Indian and in overriding the wishes of the Indian parent in favor of the wishes of his/her or even a completely different tribe; and (c) I’m sure there were better ways to handle these issues in 1978 when the law was passed. Essentially we went from a situation in which individual Indian children were abused by unsympathetic judges to the detriment of them and their tribes to a situation in which individual Indian chldren can be abused by judges required to value the interests of Indians write large over the interests of individual children, and in some cases the wishes of their parents.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      April.7.2021 at 7:03 pm

      BUT we aren’t in the 1950s anymore — social workers today are uber leftists and they’d love to find an Indian family for the child…

  2. Jaypd
    April.7.2021 at 6:54 pm

    Ok so my initial reaction was “wow the number one Israel defender takes issue with ICWA how does that even work” but then I remembered Bernstein is anything but principled. You’re gross guy. Literally everyone knows it. I have defended many native Americans in child protection cases and not one has ever complained about the protections of ICWA. You’re the racist.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.7.2021 at 7:03 pm

      That law, by definition, is based on race, and that not only makes it racist, it violates the 14th amendment.

    2. David Bernstein
      April.7.2021 at 7:04 pm

      There’s a word for people who bring up Israel incessantly to criticize Jewish authors when Israel literally has nothing to do with the issue at hand, and it’s not “philo-Semite.”

  3. Dr. Ed 2
    April.7.2021 at 7:02 pm

    “Just for example, under ICWA a child could be zero percent Indian on his mother’s side, 1/256 Cherokee on his father’s side, and not a member of the Cherokee tribe, but eligible for tribal membership. According to the ICWA, this makes him “an Indian” for statutory purposes.”

    And yet there are people who could (theoretically) be of 100% Indian blood and yet defined as NOT being Indians because tribes with casinos have closed their membership. This may be a New England thing but there are several tribes where any person over the age of 1 year (i.e. not an infant) is denied membership regardless of bloodline.

    And as the Federal government recognizes the tribe as the determining authority, that means this person is not an Indian. (And can’t benefit from the casino revenue — more for everyone else…)

    So Indian law is playing both ends against the middle here — and it’s kinda like being half pregnant…

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.7.2021 at 7:07 pm

      And therein lies the problem. It’s like letting government legislators, bureaucrats, and judges define the limits of government. When the tribe subjectively decides who is a member, thumbing their nose at objective facts, corruption can be the only outcome.

      I once tried to decide how any law of property could allow communal property. IANAL, and it was an interesting exercise. I came to the same conclusion: there cannot be such a thing. Someone has to decide who is a member of the community which collectively owns the communal property, and it can only lead to corruption unless it is based entirely on objective facts.

    2. David Bernstein
      April.7.2021 at 7:08 pm

      Officially, under Supreme Court precedent the reason you can classify and single out Indians is because of tribal membership, which the Court has said is a political, not a racial classification. But, as you note, there are people who are 100% Indian who are not tribal members; more commonly, there are people who are 1/2 or 1/4 Indian but not tribal members, but have some ties to Indian tribes. So many laws and regulations allow for tribal membership OR “blood quantum,” usually 1/4. The BIA will even issue a “Certificate of Indian Blood,” believe it or not, so one can prove blood quantum. How this is constitutional is beyond me.

