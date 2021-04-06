Trump and the Conservative/Libertarian Legal Movement

I recently served as a panelist at a debate hosted by the Los Angeles Chapter of the Federalist Society on the conservative and libertarian legal movement during the Trump Administration. Was the Trump era the best of times, the worst of times, or some mixture of the two? There was significant disagreement among us, so hopefully it's worth watching no matter which way you come out on the question.

The event was moderated by Jeremy Rosen, and my fellow panelists were Gregg Nunziata, Manny Klausner, and Samuel Ramer.