Calhoun and Constitutionalism

At their Online Library of Liberty site, the Liberty Fund has started a new Liberty Matters series. The series features essays on authors and works that appear in the Online Library of Liberty and includes a series of responses and exchanges about that essay and the underlying work. They have already gathered an interesting set of essays on topics ranging from A.V. Dicey to J.S. Mill to William Leggett to the Mayflower Compact, and they are worth checking out.

I recently posted a featured essay on John C. Calhoun and his political and constitutional thought. I was especially pleased to have responses by James H. Read, John G. Grove, and Jay Cost. As part of that project, I also did a video interview on Calhoun with Pat Lynch.