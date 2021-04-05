The Volokh Conspiracy

May Employers and Universities Require COVID-19 Vaccinations?

At present, there is nothing in federal law that should preclude vaccination requirements for returns to workplaces and campuses.

|

May employers and universities require employees and students to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations before they return to workplaces and campuses? Back in February, attorney Aaron Siri argued that such requirements would be illegal because current vaccines only have emergency use authorizations. Siri wrote in Statnews' First Opinion:

The same section of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that authorizes the FDA to grant emergency use authorization also requires the secretary of Health and Human Services to "ensure that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed … of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product."

Likewise, the FDA's guidance on emergency use authorization of medical products requires the FDA to "ensure that recipients are informed to the extent practicable given the applicable circumstances … That they have the option to accept or refuse the EUA product …" . . .

When the FDA grants emergency use authorization for a vaccine, many questions about the product cannot be answered. Given the open questions, when Congress granted the authority to issue EUAs, it chose to require that every individual should be allowed to decide for himself or herself whether or not to receive an EUA product. The FDA and CDC apparently consider this fundamental requirement of choice important enough that even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic they reinforced that policy decision when issuing their guidance related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

Whatever one makes of this argument as a policy matter, I find Siri's arguments wholly unconvincing as a legal matter, and I am not alone.

Dorit R. Reiss, I. Glenn Cohen, and Carmel Shachar have an essay in Statnews' First Opinion this morning explaining why Siri's argument is wrong.

[T]he EUA statute says nothing directed at employers or universities. Instead, it addresses the actions of federal officials, such as the HHS secretary and the president — not private actors. Private employees are generally "at will," meaning they can be terminated for any reason that is not explicitly illegal. Those arguing that the EUA statute prohibits mandates by at-will employers are claiming that this federal law is changing existing state employment law on the topic by mere implication. They are reading in a broad prohibition covering all employers and universities in the U.S. that is not, in fact, in the statute. Such broad preemption would require, at a minimum, clearer language.

This is an important point. The argument the private institutions may not require vaccinations of their employees or others is based upon reading the relevant statute extremely broadly to give it a sweeping preemptive effect. Such statutory interpretations are generally disfavored, and for good reason.

The authors also note that this legal argument sweeps quite broadly, and would suggest that universities and employers that require testing for those on-site (as my employer does) are also violating federal law.

During the pandemic, employers and universities have already required Covid-19 tests, many of which are being provided under emergency use authorization, for their in-person employees and returning students. If mandating products like tests under an EUA is unlawful, then every employer or university requiring the use of those tests has been flagrantly violating the law.

Before the pandemic, the general position of the relevant federal agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was that vaccines provided under emergency use authorization cannot be mandated. But that guidance was not binding. When confronted with pandemic realities, the federal government took the position that "[w]hether an employer may require or mandate Covid-19 vaccination is a matter of state or other applicable law." Legally, there is nothing to prevent such a reasonable position shift.

As the authors note, the policy question of whether a given employer or university should mandate vaccinations may be a more complex question, and there may well be jurisdictions in which such a requirement might be legally questionable, but federal law does not bar the adoption of such policies.

At my university, weekly testing has been required for everyone on campus since last fall. This policy is designed to help the university ensure a safe learning and working environment. A mandatory vaccination requirement, with a reasonable exemption for those with legitimate health or religious objections, would serve a similar purpose. There may be reasonable counter-arguments to the adoption of such a policy, but "federal law prohibits it" is not among them.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    April.5.2021 at 9:48 am

    My employer currently requires me to wear a mask while I’m not isolated in my cubical. (Pretty silly since I’ve already had Covid, and there’s no medical reason for wearing it.)

    Rather than just ordering us to get the shots, you’d think they could resort to a carrot: “Once you’ve been vaccine, you can ignore our mask wearing policy! Or, of course, you can skip the vaccine and just keep wearing a mask indefinitely. Your call.”

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.5.2021 at 10:52 am

      Is it proven that you can’t get Covid twice? Is it proven that if vaccinated you can’t transmit?

  2. Kristian H.
    April.5.2021 at 9:50 am

    How about public accommodation laws? Can hotels refuse non-vaccinated? Can landlords evict non-vaccinated? Can planes, trains and shipping? Is baking having a cake baked more or less protected for vaccinated persons than for gender preference?

    1. Michael P
      April.5.2021 at 10:34 am

      Hotels and cakes: yes, the law allows those businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers. Unvaccinated people are not a protected class.

      Planes, trains and shipping are mostly common carriers and, if so, need specific legal basis for refusing service; they mostly cannot refuse unvaccinated people, but could require wearing masks or similar precautions.

      Landlords are apparently now not allowed to evict anyone, although exceptions may be made for the eviction of white males and other white supremacists.

  3. mad_kalak
    April.5.2021 at 9:53 am

    This could be shortened to “no jab, no job.”

    Author needs some additional analysis to cover the ADA and RFRA and how refusal to take a vaccine for either medial or religious regions would require reasonable accommodations. Upon this revision, and upon this revision only, should the blog publish this post. Author should revise and re-submit.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.5.2021 at 10:54 am

      Author needs additional review to correct basic spelling errors (‘medial’). Upon this revision, and upon this revision only, should the blog publish this comment. Author should revise and re-submit.

      1. mad_kalak
        April.5.2021 at 11:00 am

        Lol. Thanks for catching my minor grammar error Queenie.

  4. orin ed deniro
    April.5.2021 at 9:53 am

    Under University of California “Interim Policy: SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination Program,” effective January 15, 2021, UC employees who are required to be on campus to work have this option, “either consent to administration of the vaccine or affirmatively opt out of SARS CoV-2 vaccination.”

    But opting out requires UC employees to sign a declination form, on which they “acknowledge that I am aware of the following facts,” following which are listed five statements, such as “If I contract COVID-19, I can shed the virus for several days even before any symptoms appear. During the time I shed the virus, I can transmit it to patients, students, faculty, and staff.”

    Because the UC is a public institution, it is, as the cases have held, “an arm of the state,” and, as such, subject to the restrictions of the First Amendment.

    The government cannot compel its employees to agree with statements it authors, or risk losing their jobs if they don’t agree. That was established by SCOTUS when it ruled that West Virginia could not force public school students to salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Writing for the Court, Justice Robert H. Jackson held, “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.”

    One other aspect of the UC Interim Policy is constitutional, but chilling in an Orwellian sense. Employees signing the declination form acknowledge, “I also will not receive a badge sticker showing that I have received the vaccine.”

    Elsewhere the Policy explains that some campuses “may distribute badge attachments, stickers, pins, or other indicators that vaccinated individuals may use to show that they have received the vaccine.”

    “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Or, from the perspective of a patient in one of UC’s hospitals, “All doctors are equal, but doctors without badges can kindly stay out of my room.”

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.5.2021 at 10:56 am

      Good grief. You do know that animal farm was about Stalinist Russia, right? Things were, I dunno, a tiny bit more extreme there than ‘sign this acknowledging you won’t get a badge’

  5. Bored Lawyer
    April.5.2021 at 10:04 am

    A relative of a relative was until recently the principal of a private religious girls’ school. They had a strict vaccination policy. However, one girl had a severely compromised immune system (I think because of chemo) and could not be vaccinated. After consulting with doctors, they made an exception for her.

    Suppose someone has a medical condition that means they should not take the vaccine. Wouldn’t a vaccine requirement in that case be disability discrimination?

    1. Absaroka
      April.5.2021 at 10:22 am

      Here’s a couple of narrower questions:

      1)You’re a nurse who works in the transplant ward, with severely immunocompromised patients. Can you be required as a condition of employment to get vaccinated for the flu, or perhaps even some other disease that doesn’t generally bother healthy people, but is a severe risk to the patients in that ward?

      2)Typhoid Mary (who was a typhoid carrier) promised to stop working as a cook, but then again worked as a cook under assumed names and started outbreaks. After a couple of episodes of that she was incarcerated/quarantined. IIRC she was offered release if she would consent to having her gallbladder removed (it being thought that was the typhoid reservoir), but she declined. If there had been a typhoid vaccine, could she have been required to get it as a requirement of release and/or employment as a cook?

      1. Tom for equal rights
        April.5.2021 at 10:29 am

        The americans with disabilities act prevents a hospital from refusing to hire a person who would be working with patients who has Aids,

      2. mad_kalak
        April.5.2021 at 11:01 am

        Here is an even more narrow question. You have HIV. Do you have to inform your sex partner before you have sex without a condom?

