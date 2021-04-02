The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Race Discrimination

Vermont: Special Vaccine Access If You're of the Right Racial Group

Clearly unconstitutional.

|

From Health Vermont:

ELIGIBILITY

People 50 years and older

People 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions

Parents and primary caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions

Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)

HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS OF BIPOC VERMONTERS

If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine….

But such race discrimination violates the Equal Protection Clause, for reasons that Hans Bader (Liberty Unyielding) explains, with citations.

NEXT: California Court Refuses to Apply Iranian Law, in Part Because It Reflects Religious Ideology Rather Than Economic Interest

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Malvolio
    April.2.2021 at 3:23 pm

    The one thing I would have said about Eugene Volokh: he does not speak in absolutes. “I am not an expert in the field and it is a complex situation, but…” “I am an expert in the field, but the situation is complex, so…”
    You can call it hedging but I always thought it an admirable modesty in the face of what is always, in fact, a complex situation.

    Clearly unconstitutional.

    Who are you and what have you done with the real Eugene Volokh?

    (But yes, clearly unconstitutional.)

    1. Don Nico
      April.2.2021 at 3:32 pm

      Sometimes you have to call them as you see them when a decree violates equal protection on its face.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      April.2.2021 at 3:51 pm

      The scary question is if it *isn’t*…

      Vermont is going to allege that certain racial groups have a documented higher morbidity and mortality from the Wuhan Virus than would be expected from their other medical demographics (i.e. age & health) — and hence that they meet the “strict scrutiny” standard.

      Let’s assume for the sake of argument that they are actually right — that this isn’t shoddy research or woke activism, that there aren’t other relevant factors being overlooked — but that Blacks actually *are* more susceptible to that Wuhan Flu, and that this is not just statistically significant but overwhelming.

      Why wouldn’t the same “strict scrutiny” standard permit Blacks to be quarantined solely on the basis of race? All of the above indicates that they are much likely to be “super spreaders” so all of this is inherently rational….

      Yes, it is a scary precedent — and the even more scary thing is that the woke activists advocating the vaccine preference aren’t even able to comprehend that.

  2. Krychek_2
    April.2.2021 at 3:25 pm

    This would seem to be race discrimination, but it is my understanding that blacks are at higher risk for Covid. If so, putting them at the head of the line to get vaccinated might make sense. You prioritize where the need is greatest.

    1. Don Nico
      April.2.2021 at 3:31 pm

      “blacks are at higher risk for Covid”
      That statement is without scientific basis.
      It is true that people who have been in “essential jobs” encountering many people in the work are a higher risk.
      The increase in risk is behavioral not racial.
      As for Native Americans, their communities in the South West have been hard hit. That experience has zero to do with the State of Vermont.

    2. Don Nico
      April.2.2021 at 3:34 pm

      And what the hell is a Person of Color, except for being a political term in the US?
      Evidently it has no actual relation to the color of a person’s skin.

    3. Bob from Ohio
      April.2.2021 at 3:56 pm

      “Its racist but, oh never mind, its totally justified.” Krychek_2

  3. Jerry B.
    April.2.2021 at 3:31 pm

    So if I hadn’t already gotten my vaccinations, I could go to Vermont, say I identified as a BIPOC Vermonter, and get my shot, since how you identify is more important than what you really are.

  4. Ben_
    April.2.2021 at 3:33 pm

    Look forward to courts stalling until the case becomes moot and no one facing any consequences for blatantly violating Vermont residents’ equal protection rights.

    Democrats usually escape consequences for lawless actions.

  5. Cal Cetín
    April.2.2021 at 3:36 pm

    I would love to see the rationalizations for how this isn’t racist.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      April.2.2021 at 3:41 pm

      “I would love to see the rationalizations for how this isn’t racist…”

      The woke crowd simply declines to call racism racism if it’s against white people.

  6. Bob from Ohio
    April.2.2021 at 3:57 pm

    Governor is a “Republican”.

Please to post comments