Vermont: Special Vaccine Access If You're of the Right Racial Group
Clearly unconstitutional.
From Health Vermont:
ELIGIBILITY
People 50 years and older
People 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions
Parents and primary caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions
Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)
HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS OF BIPOC VERMONTERS
If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine….
But such race discrimination violates the Equal Protection Clause, for reasons that Hans Bader (Liberty Unyielding) explains, with citations.