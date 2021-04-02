Vermont: Special Vaccine Access If You're of the Right Racial Group

ELIGIBILITY

People 50 years and older

People 16 years or older with high-risk health conditions

Parents and primary caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions

Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)

HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS OF BIPOC VERMONTERS

If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine….