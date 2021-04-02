The Top 12 Respondent Teams in The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court

In October, the Harlan Institute and Ashbrook announced the Eighth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year the competition focuses on Torres v. Madrid.

We are proud to announce the top 12 respondent teams that will advance to the next round. Here are their preliminary oral argument videos, and their briefs. We announced the top 12 petitioner teams here.

Team 7476

School: Pine Crest School

Students: Pedro Ribeiro and Yuvraj Tuli

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Respondent Brief

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihuBNEAQIvA

Team 7810

School: Eastside Catholic High School

Students: Sam Niehl and Ruoya Huang

Location: Sammamish, Washington

Respondent Brief

Team 7852

School: Frisco CTE Center

Students: Anita Ashok and Kashish Bastola

Location: Frisco, Texas

Respondent Brief

Team 7856

School: Creekview High School

Students: Abby Park and Shemaiah DeJorge

Location: Carrollton, Texas

Respondent Brief

Team 7860

School: Creekview High School

Students: Brian Kang and Angela Nguyen

Location: Carrollton, Texas

Respondent Brief

Team 7875

School: BASIS Peoria

Students: Pranav Saravanan and Siddhant Urunkar

Location: Peoria, Arizona

Respondent Brief

Team 7890

School: Syosset High School

Students: Rachel Lin and Kelly Kim

Location: Syosset, New York

Respondent Brief

Team 7976

School: Joel Barlow High School

Students: Catherine Gutowski and Leighton Schur

Location: Redding, Connecticut

Respondent Brief

Team 7988

School: Greenwich High School

Students: Steven Blank and Benjamin Shi

Location: Greenwich, Connecticut

Respondent Brief

Team 8007

School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Students: Akshat Agarwal and Jonathan Hu

Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey

Respondent Brief

Team 8022

School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet

Students: Avery Rose and Brooke Sanchez

Location: Dallas, Texas

Respondent Brief

Team 8023