The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Top 12 Respondent Teams in The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court
The teams will compete in the first round on April 10 and 11.
In October, the Harlan Institute and Ashbrook announced the Eighth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year the competition focuses on Torres v. Madrid.
We are proud to announce the top 12 respondent teams that will advance to the next round. Here are their preliminary oral argument videos, and their briefs. We announced the top 12 petitioner teams here.
Team 7476
- School: Pine Crest School
- Students: Pedro Ribeiro and Yuvraj Tuli
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Respondent Brief
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihuBNEAQIvA
Team 7810
- School: Eastside Catholic High School
- Students: Sam Niehl and Ruoya Huang
- Location: Sammamish, Washington
- Respondent Brief
Team 7852
- School: Frisco CTE Center
- Students: Anita Ashok and Kashish Bastola
- Location: Frisco, Texas
- Respondent Brief
Team 7856
- School: Creekview High School
- Students: Abby Park and Shemaiah DeJorge
- Location: Carrollton, Texas
- Respondent Brief
Team 7860
- School: Creekview High School
- Students: Brian Kang and Angela Nguyen
- Location: Carrollton, Texas
- Respondent Brief
Team 7875
- School: BASIS Peoria
- Students: Pranav Saravanan and Siddhant Urunkar
- Location: Peoria, Arizona
- Respondent Brief
Team 7890
- School: Syosset High School
- Students: Rachel Lin and Kelly Kim
- Location: Syosset, New York
- Respondent Brief
Team 7976
- School: Joel Barlow High School
- Students: Catherine Gutowski and Leighton Schur
- Location: Redding, Connecticut
- Respondent Brief
Team 7988
- School: Greenwich High School
- Students: Steven Blank and Benjamin Shi
- Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
- Respondent Brief
Team 8007
- School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
- Students: Akshat Agarwal and Jonathan Hu
- Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey
- Respondent Brief
Team 8022
- School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
- Students: Avery Rose and Brooke Sanchez
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Respondent Brief
Team 8023
- School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
- Students: Semira Morgan and Katelayn Vault
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Respondent Brief