The Top 12 Petitioner Teams in The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court

In October, the Harlan Institute and Ashbrook announced the Eighth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year the competition focuses on Torres v. Madrid.

We are proud to announce the top 12 petitioner teams that will advance to the next round. Here are their preliminary oral argument videos, and their briefs. We will announce the top 12 respondent teams in another post.

Team 7847

School: The Founders Academy

Students: Francesca Vesey and James Inamorati

Location: Manchester, New Hampshire

Petitioner Brief

Team 7855

School: Creekview High School

Students: Jaqueline Aleman and Daniel Sawyers

Location: Carrolton, Texas

Petitioner Brief

Team 7857

School: Creekview High School

Students: Brandon Fantine and Elizaveta Frolova

Location: Carrolton, Texas

Petitioner Brief

Team 7859

School: Creekview High School

Students: Makaylia Askew and Elizabeth Adeoye

Location: Carrolton, Texas

Petitioner Brief

Team 7872

School: BASIS Peoria

Students: Senou Kounouho and Ayaan Siddiqui

Location: Peoria, Arizona

Petitioner Brief

Team 7881

School: Paradise Honors High School

Students: Cameron Rose and Nathan Spalding

Location: Surprise, Arizona

Petitioner Brief

Team 7889

School: The Baldwin School

Students: Wynne Conger and Grace Halak

Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Petitioner Brief

Team 7974

School: Homeschool

Students: Campbell Collins and Gabriella Lovins

Location: Austin, Texas

Petitioner Brief

Team 7987

School: Greenwich High School

Students: Veda Swaminathan and Skyler Zinker

Location: Greenwich, Connecticut

Petitioner Brief

Team 8006

School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Students: Rithika Iyengar and Siddharth Satish

Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey

Petitioner Brief

Team 8017

School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet

Students: Charlotte Ortiz and Cora Hughes

Location: Dallas, Texas

Petitioner Brief

Team 8018