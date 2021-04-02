The Volokh Conspiracy
The Top 12 Petitioner Teams in The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court
The teams will compete in the first round on April 10 and 11.
In October, the Harlan Institute and Ashbrook announced the Eighth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year the competition focuses on Torres v. Madrid.
We are proud to announce the top 12 petitioner teams that will advance to the next round. Here are their preliminary oral argument videos, and their briefs. We will announce the top 12 respondent teams in another post.
Team 7847
- School: The Founders Academy
- Students: Francesca Vesey and James Inamorati
- Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7855
- School: Creekview High School
- Students: Jaqueline Aleman and Daniel Sawyers
- Location: Carrolton, Texas
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7857
- School: Creekview High School
- Students: Brandon Fantine and Elizaveta Frolova
- Location: Carrolton, Texas
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7859
- School: Creekview High School
- Students: Makaylia Askew and Elizabeth Adeoye
- Location: Carrolton, Texas
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7872
- School: BASIS Peoria
- Students: Senou Kounouho and Ayaan Siddiqui
- Location: Peoria, Arizona
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7881
- School: Paradise Honors High School
- Students: Cameron Rose and Nathan Spalding
- Location: Surprise, Arizona
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7889
- School: The Baldwin School
- Students: Wynne Conger and Grace Halak
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7974
- School: Homeschool
- Students: Campbell Collins and Gabriella Lovins
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Petitioner Brief
Team 7987
- School: Greenwich High School
- Students: Veda Swaminathan and Skyler Zinker
- Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
- Petitioner Brief
Team 8006
- School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
- Students: Rithika Iyengar and Siddharth Satish
- Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey
- Petitioner Brief
Team 8017
- School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
- Students: Charlotte Ortiz and Cora Hughes
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Petitioner Brief
Team 8018
- School: Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
- Students: Elena Rembert and Melanie Rojas
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Petitioner Brief