The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 30, 1875
3/30/1875: U.S. v. Cruikshank argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/30/1875: U.S. v. Cruikshank argued.
Basic Income/Negative Income Tax
The answer mostly hinges on how much the government is involved.
It's too late for health passports to make a difference, but the damage could be immense.
“It is not the role of the executive—particularly the unelected administrative state—to dictate” the terms of criminal law, said the 6th Circuit.
It seems some are just waking up to the size and scope of the president's federal tax plan.
Pretrial detention is supposed to be for people deemed dangerous, not people without money.